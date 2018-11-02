Getty Image

The San Francisco 49ers put all their eggs in the Jimmy Garoppolo basket, trading a second-round pick for the New England Patriots’ backup last year. Garoppolo responded by playing well in the Bay Area, so much so that the Niners made him the NFL’s highest-paid player back in February. But of course, because football is a cruel game, Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3, and the results in that time haven’t been great. The Niners were winless since Garoppolo went down, as the team went 0-6 with C.J. Beathard under center.

On Thursday, San Francisco was slated to play, play Beathard wasn’t able to go due to an injured right wrist and thumb. That meant former undrafted free agent signal caller Nick Mullens had to step in against the Oakland Raiders, and in a turn of events that even Hollywood would call unrealistic, the former Southern Miss signal caller carved up Jon Gruden’s defense.

The Niners defended their home field on Thursday Night Football, picking up a 34-3 victory over their local rival. Mullens, who had never thrown an NFL pass before Thursday night, was out of his mind, going 16-for-22 for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Mullens’ first pass wasn’t life-changing or anything, but he was able to pick up a first down on a pitch-and-catch with Marquise Goodwin.