Getty Image

Alabama is no stranger to the College Football Playoff, having won two of the last three national championships with a loss to Clemson in the season finale sandwiched in between. This year, Nick Saban and his bunch are heavily favored to make a return trip to the four-team playoff and, even if the Crimson Tide lose as 13-point favorites to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the team still may reach the field.

However, that didn’t stop Saban from referencing potential expansion of the playoff during his radio show this week and, whenever the best coach in the country speaks, many listen. Saban was asked about his thoughts on the potential abolishment of conference titles in favor of playoff expansion and he started by addressing the potential imbalance in the current system. (via Ben Jones of TideSports.com)

“To be quite honest with you, I don’t think there’s a perfect system that we have right now and I think there are some imperfections in the system that we do have right now,” Saban said. “I think that in our case and in Georgia’s case, both, we’re in the top four, so if you didn’t have playoff games, we would be in the Playoff if you didn’t have championship games. There’s other schools, whether it’s Notre Dame or whoever fits into that category, that they don’t really have to play in a championship game. If they had to play Georgia, would they get in the Playoff? If they had to play us, would they get in the Playoff? So it’s not really a level playing field in terms of if you have if you have a championship game.”