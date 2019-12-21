Nike Will Release A Pair Of Colin Kaepernick-Inspired Air Force 1s

It’s been a hectic few months for Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback still hasn’t been able to find work in the NFL, even though he put on what was reported as an “elite” workout back in November that came on the heels of the latest standoff between the player and the league. Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2016 season, when he made headlines for protesting police brutality and systemic inequality by kneeling during the national anthem before games.

While he’s been waiting for a phone call from any team that wants to bring him on board, Kaepernick has gotten the chance to pursue other interests, like his partnership with Nike that began back in 2018 and made him one of the faces of the brand. It’s led to some apparel drops over the last year-plus, and on Saturday, we learned of the latest bit of Kap-inspired gear that Nike plans on releasing.

Kaepernick will get his own colorway on Nike’s iconic Air Force 1s. They’re black and white and feature a pair of Kaepernick logos: The letter “K” on the tongue, and a picture of Kap on the heel. The shoes also come with a “7” tag. Here are a few pics that highlight some of these details:

Kaepernick also teased the sneaker drop on his Twitter account.

Excited to share this project with you. Drops Monday, Dec. 23rd. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/z8VFlRkhUA — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 21, 2019

Like all Air Force 1s, they’re simple but stylish, and include those little details that make them unique to Kapernick. According to Nike, you can expect them to drop in adult, toddler, and little kid sizes on Dec. 23.