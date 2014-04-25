Nike’s Latest World Cup Ad Is Giving ESPN A Run For Its Money

So far, in the race to provide us with the best TV ads for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, ESPN has been the frontrunner and, honestly, the sole combatant with the wonderful Ian Darke blind date commercial and the delightfully patriotic “I Believe” ad for the US Men’s National Team. But now Nike has made its presence known with an incredible 4-minute ad entitled, “Winner Stays,” which features everyone from Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to Kobe Bryant and Anderson Silva participating in global soccer badassery. Hell, even the Incredible Hulk and your mailman make an appearance, because it’s f*cking World Cup soccer, man.
My only complaint is that Alex Morgan isn’t involved. Sure, this is the men’s World Cup, but would it have killed Nike to include everyone’s favorite imaginary girlfriend for just a split second? No, of course not. Quit being selfish, Nike.
(H/T to Hypervocal)
How can I get off a month of work to watch this? it’s only once every four years.
Move to Europe
steam it like the rest of the world, playa.
Work for a Brazilian company, preferably in Brazil. I’m pretty sure our head office in Brazil will be ‘unofficially’ shut down for most, if not all, of the tournament. /hate
Thats a cool little ad and yet the American in me still gives zero fucks about soccor.
If they actually had Hulks I’d watch. I imagine that would cut way down on rioters attacking players.
Yeah, Hulk would probably be a diver, though. What a bitch.
enough about the man inside you.
Real American’s root for our boys, the USMNT.
@josh wilkinson : You want a Hulk?
Sir, may I present to you, the Brazilian forward. . . . .
HULK!
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
Yes, that’s what he regularly gets called.
Man, Nike has the advertising budget to do some ridiculously awesome stuff. I’m a little jelly, not even gonna lie.
Rooney scoring is actually the most impressive CGI.
Me: Gets soccer joke. Laughs.
Boom, roasted.
Though Hulk Howard was pretty great.
Nike always has the best world cup Ads. But that USA “I believe” ad is pretty decent
The Nike commercial with Brazilian National Team delayed at the airport is one of my favorites.
[youtu.be]
Yep…..Nike’s “The Cage” is my favorite
Nike, stop trying to make soccer happen. It’s not going to happen.
I’m pretty sure it already happened.
Yeah… what @MrWhite said.
This is almost exactly what my rec game last night looked like, minus the girl that broke her ankle kicking the turf.
Did they seriously not have any German players or Dutch players from Bayern Munich in that commercial? What the hell, Nike? Not like the Germans aren’t the sexy pick to win the World Cup.
Also, I don’t blame that kid to switch out for Ronaldo. Ronaldo is quite the choke artist in big moments.
With that said, that was a pretty freaking cool commercial. I wish other sports commercials would do something similar. Hockey, I’m looking in your direction.
Haha, you watch boring sports.
They only used Nike athletes. Most German players are with Adidas as it’s a German company. Also, they had Goetze in it. I’m not sure about Dutch players. Most of them aren’t really famous in the US other than a couple that might be with Adidas or someone else.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent: You’re right. I watch NFL football, where there’s 40 seconds of break inbetween 5 seconds of action. And once there’s a posession change, there’s 10 minutes of commercials, followed by 40 seconds of break than 5 seconds of action.
Götze is German, and is a Bayern Munich player…
And Amedema is right, no Dutch players. Van Persie and Robben (The two best) are both with Adidas. Same reason they didn;t have Messi, also Adidas.
@Thatsamare Dammit, I knew I should’ve gone with the “Obscure Sports Quarterly” joke. At least that way you wouldn’t have gotten all defensive.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent : Not defensive at all. I was being sarcastic. I’m a faceless regular over on the Rive Brogs during the NFL season.
Sometimes I like to point out huge flaws in things I love. It’s what makes me Canadian.
If soccer was actually like this, I’d watch the hell out of it. Unfortunately, it’s not.
Ah, that’s not true. The World Cup is fucking exciting as fuck, particularly when you get into the 2nd Round. Also, Champion’s League matches are pretty awesome, too. For most of us in North America, we’re exposed to MLS (which is clearly inferior in terms of on-field quality) or we get random exposure to club league matches from Europe (usually the English Premier League – and you’d have to be lucky to find yourself watching two of the top teams playing each other without planning to). On top of that, it can be tough to follow a league or even a particular team in Europe from way over here because of time differences etc. so when you do watch a game, you end up being completely unfamiliar with the players, what they’ve done previously, or even what they should be doing (in terms of tactics etc.).
If soccor was FILMED like this, I’d watch the hell out of it.
reading the comments, I feel so weird with people calling it “soccer” instead of football and saying that they wouldn’t watch it and that it isn’t famous and what not… so weird…
Making football work in ‘Murica is as laffable as making throwball work in Europe.
lol, soccer
Well, as a red-blooded American male, I don’t know a damn thing about soccer, but that commercial was amazing.
ESPN isn’t going to lose any sleep over this ad since their parent company got paid by Nike for the use of the Hulk anyway.
SYNERGY!!!
I love watching soccer… until the first time that someone flops and rolls around like he was shot by a sniper. Then I change the channel.
So you obviously don’t want the NBA at all, right? Or the NFL where there have been multiple reports of players whose only job is to fake injuries? Or the NHL where guys are forever slipping down like they got pushed down? It is in every sport except maybe MLB because all they do is stand around for 4 hrs to a score of 1-0.