Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft started with a bang, and it had nothing to do with any players going off the board. According to Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington will trade Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco. In exchange, the Niners will give up a pair of picks: a fifth-round selection this year, and a third-round pick in 2021.

Finally: The #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade of LT Trent Williams to the #49ers, per me, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo. It took until Day 3 of the Draft, but Washington gets it done, and SF gets help at a position of need. It’s for a 5th this year and 3rd next year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Shortly after, Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the deal.

Trade: Washington has agreed to send Pro-Bowl OT Trent Williams to the SF 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Williams has made it clear that he’s wanted out of Washington for some time. One of the top offensive linemen in the league, Williams has made seven Pro Bowls over his NFL career. It’s also a move that makes a ton of sense for the Niners, as the team has not been sure that starting offensive tackle Joe Staley would return next season. Add in that the team’s head coach, Kyle Shanahan, coached Williams at the start of the big man’s career, and everything falls into place.

As for Washington, it possessed the second pick of the fourth round of the draft even before this trade. With it, the team opted to take a potential replacement: LSU lineman Saahdiq Charles.

#Redskins take Saahdiq Charles, OT out of LSU, with the 108th overall pick. Just as Trent Williams leaves, Skins take a tackle. Quick turnaround. #HTTR — Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) April 25, 2020

Williams is slated to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2020 season.