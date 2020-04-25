Getty Image
The Niners Acquired Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Trent Williams For A Pair Of Draft Picks

Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft started with a bang, and it had nothing to do with any players going off the board. According to Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington will trade Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco. In exchange, the Niners will give up a pair of picks: a fifth-round selection this year, and a third-round pick in 2021.

Shortly after, Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the deal.

Williams has made it clear that he’s wanted out of Washington for some time. One of the top offensive linemen in the league, Williams has made seven Pro Bowls over his NFL career. It’s also a move that makes a ton of sense for the Niners, as the team has not been sure that starting offensive tackle Joe Staley would return next season. Add in that the team’s head coach, Kyle Shanahan, coached Williams at the start of the big man’s career, and everything falls into place.

As for Washington, it possessed the second pick of the fourth round of the draft even before this trade. With it, the team opted to take a potential replacement: LSU lineman Saahdiq Charles.

Williams is slated to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

