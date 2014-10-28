Nobody Does Halloween Costumes Like One-Legged Paralympian, Josh Sundquist

Senior Editor
10.28.14

Meet Josh Sundquist, a cancer survivor, motivational speaker and amputee who has competed on the US Paralympic Ski Team. Every year on Halloween, Sundquist gets creative with his costumes, pulling off some unbelievable looks. This year’s costume featured Sundquist as a foosball player. It’s nothing short of amazing.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how he put it together.

Sundquist never realized how popular his costumes had become until 2012.

Like most things viral, I did not set out expecting these costumes to become popular online. In 2010, I was the gingerbread man. A lot of people thought it was really funny, but this was before photo sharing was a big thing online, so it was not widely circulated. Mostly people just thought it was funny at Halloween parties I went to in real life. (Also, people didn’t realize I was an amputee; everyone was like, “DUDE HOW ARE YOU HIDING YOUR LEG?”)


In years past, Sundquist has been a flamingo.


The leg lamp from “The Christmas Story”


And a one-legged Gingerbread Man

Suffice it to say, Sundquist does Halloween right.

