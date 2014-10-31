Now War Machine Is Writing Spooky Halloween Poetry About His Suicide Attempt

Before his suicide attempt and its accompanying manifesto, imprisoned fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver’s writing had been focused on finger-pointing Twitter poetry. Now that he’s alive and well — “well” being a relative term — he can get back to it.
Last night the man in jail for brutally beating, torturing and attempting to rape his ex-girlfriend wrote a moody Halloween poem. If R.L. Stine was an Alpha Male, this is what he’d sound like.
The past Halloween,
What a treat.
Memories sacred,
No candy so sweet.
But now those pumpkins have rotten,
Only their ghosts remain.
And on this Halloween,
They plan to bring pain.
How will I fight them?
In Dracula’s lairs am chained.
A cadre of vampires,
On my blood are sustained.
I wish they’d just kill me,
Put me out of this pain.
I’m terrified of those ghosts,
They’ll drive me insane.
Tortured day and night,
All Hallows’ eve grows near.
I hear their teeth gnashing,
They’ve homed in on my fear.
Frozen by their gaze
And absolutely aghast,
I’ll forever be haunted by these…
Ghosts from the Halloween past.
A second tweet featured a much longer, denser explanation of his current mental state. War Machine discusses the dimensions of his jail cell, explains how when you kill yourself you get to be a baby again and repeatedly reminds the reader how difficult this experience has been on him. Because when you forcibly cut off your girlfriend’s hair and go through her phone so you can punch her in the face whenever you find something you don’t like, the world should feel deep sympathy for how many pieces of fruit you’re allowed a week.
Guilty Until Proven Innocent 2
Well, the only thing that sucks more than waking up (when you expect to be dead) has got to be the letters that you have to read from your loved ones…ugh. Should be the other way around, right? Knowing that people care should make one want to live, you’d think, unfortunately it’s still possible to feel very alone even when you’re in a room surrounded by people. Now if I kill myself I’ll feel even more guilty about it. Life is a bitch, and do you know what they do to the most depressed/miserable inmates? They locked me up for an entire week, butt naked, in an even deeper, darker hole than the one I was already in: no phone, no mail, no books, no toothbrush, no snacks, nothing! Makes sense right? “How long had you been thinking of suicide? That long, why didn’t you tell us?” Yeah, let them know that I’m suicidal so that they can lock me up and treat me like that?! That shit right there would make even the happiest person suicidal, most miserable week of my life. When you complain about it they threaten to keep you longer, and ask, “Well, what did you expect would happen when you did this?” Uh…I thought I’d be a baby again or some shit??? Be, uh, dead?! I’ve had a killer headache and my hands/feet have felt kinda weird ever since, “lucky to be alive” they say, I still can’t believe it.
It was an extremely hard thing to bring myself to do, guard walks by every 30 mins, still unsure as to what brought him up again early, wasn’t my time I guess. A few very nice officers came and spoke to me while I was on suicide watch, made me realize a few things, mostly that I called it quits too early. Never in my life have I been a quitter, and I know that my perseverance is the main quality which makes me appealing to fans…and I’ll be the first to say that I bitched out way too prematurely. I’m sorry to all of my loved ones and supporters, this ordeal has just been hell on me. Everything was going so well and this shit just blindsided me. I guess I’ve just been fighting my entire life, and this time I just don’t want to, I just want to be happy and relaxed for once…F*ck, I feel like I was right there, so close. Alright, I don’t want to think/talk about that subject anymore.
So, it sucks ass in here, just how I remembered it! I’m locked in solitary 23hr/day M-F, my cell is like 7’x12′, and the food sucks! The worst part is the lack of nutrients and the tiny portions, thats what really kills you. I got here 195lbs ripped and I’m down to 175, and all I do is sit/lay 24/7 so it isn’t like I’m burning mad calories or some shit. They feed us at 4am, 10am and 4pm…wtf? Each night by 10pm I’m so starved that I swear I look for crumbs on the floor from earlier…we only get 2 pieces of fruit/week, oranges, and I’m so hungry that I eat the peel! I’m kept in solitary so they limit the amount of commissary I can purchase, as well as stamps. I can only buy 15 stamps/week and I receive like 15 letters/day, so sorry in advance if I am unable to respond to you, I try, and I do appreciate all of the mail, books and $, a lot! If you want to write or send me anything just go to the Clark County Detention Center website and you can find instructions there. Thank again for all the support, sorry again for letting you down, I promised a few people that I’ll stick around for a bit longer, so don’t worry about me.
Pro-tip: if you’re in jail for nearly beating a woman to death, maybe stop referring to everything bad in your life as “a bitch.”
At this point I am starting to wonder why he is still in prison and not in a mental hospital.
I don’t understand anything about this. I assume his online activity is monitored, but what about this doesn’t possibly influence the random members of the jury for the eventual trial? How is the victim supposed to feel safe when a guy who beat the shit out of her and tried to rape her can post a bunch of weird self-serving poems online about her?
amazing that someone in jail can tweet.
Yea, not sure what that’s about. Curious to find out.
How exactly is he still tweeting? Do they let people have cell phones when locked up now?
I’m pretty sure writing poetry is the opposite of “alpha male shit”
I like that he thinks when pumpkins rot they come back as ghosts. They have unfinished pumpkin business on this mortal plane and they are gonna haunt war machine to get it done. I know he means to change the focus between stanzas but he’s not very good at poetry so it just sounds like it’s all about ghost pumpkins that he has to fight like vampires stained in his blood. The pumpkins also have him locked up and they’re gnashing their pumpkin teeth which also doesn’t make sense because he didn’t say anything about them being Jack o lanterns.
I’m in no way trying to excuse what he did, in fact, it is inexcusable. Nevertheless he needs to be granted the acknowledgement that he is most probably mentally unstable. I must also say that the first paragraph is very insightful with respect to suicide and how people must feel after they attempt such a desperate act.
He probably writes letters to someone on the outside who has access to his account?
I found this one more interesting:
10/8/14
On October 7th I received a book in the mail titled “The Disappearance of The Universe” and I’d like to thank whomever sent it. I’ve really been struggling in here, dealing with this seemingly out of the blue disaster that I have been blindsided by. My entire life I have fought “forgiveness”, plotted revenge and fantasized about carrying it out…it was just my personality. Well, my entire life I have also been plagued with shit luck. No matter how much I thought I was trying to change, I was still ending up with the same results…my grandmother always told me that hate was poison; others have told me that “negativity” will attract more negativity… I labeled all of that faggotry and pushed on. Well, I’m done trying the same tactics that have failed me over and over again. I want to be happy; I want to live a happy life. Will forgiveness work like magic? I dunno, that’d be great if it did though. One thing it can’t do, is hurt. In fact, I’m pretty sure it will most likely speed up my healing process either way. Maybe all of this happened just so that I’d make this one important change. I will apologize in advance if my lack of hate will make me less entertaining; but at the end of the day, where has my past attitude really gotten me? I read some Bible quote the other day: “It’s easy to see a splinter in someone else’s eye, but hard to see the log in your own.” (Something like that) I have cheated on women, I have lied, I have hurt people, and I have slept with women in relationships. Nobody is innocent, we have all earned the pain we receive, and if you look hard enough, you will find it. When you find that you truly are the one responsible for it all, it really hurts, the guilt is devastating…forgiving yourself at that point then becomes even harder than forgiving the ones who originally “wronged you”. If you are a fan of mine please don’t harass Christy, just let her be. Don’t respond to all the people spewing hate against me. If you’re a fan of mine , just please analyze and learn from my situation, and apply it to your own life. I deserved this, she deserved this, he deserved this, and we are also all innocent at the same time. I just hope to one day have the opportunity to put this new way of thinking to use, out there in the real world. I can’t wait until this court nightmare is over and I can begin the next chapter in my life. Thanks for all of your support, all the letters and books truly mean a lot. The court system is fucked up; let’s hope their attempt at railroading me fails and that I only have to deal with the more realistic charges. To charge me with rape, attempted murder, burglary, and kidnapping…is just crazy.
TL:DNR version: he’s changed his mindset to stop hating but she deserved it and the charges are bullshit.
The only reason he can do all of this is because people are putting money in his account and he has online access- that one hour a day he is out he is allowed to check his email and his letters to respond if there’s money- so you wanna stop hearing his self loathing & complaining quit putting money out there for him to cry over spilt milk- my kid’s in prison, he’s 24 and has 8 yrs left and ain’t never cried one time as much as this MMA fighter has and he’s in Detroit one of the worst prisons you get put in and still NO CRYING so, SUCK IT UP BOY- Wait til you go to the real prison see how you like them cells,.