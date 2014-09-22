Nude Photos Of Gabrielle Union Have Also Hit The Web And Dwyane Wade Called The FBI

Over the weekend, hundreds of photos and videos of nude celebs were leaked on the internet as hackers continue to invade the lives of Hollywood’s elite. The most recent round of pictures included Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaley Cuoco, Hayden Panettiere as well as videos of Amber Heard and Abigail Spencer.

Gabrielle Union was also one of the celebs targeted and she released this powerful statement through TMZ:

“It has come to our attention that our private moments, that were shared and deleted solely between my husband and myself, have been leaked by some vultures,” Union said. “I can’t help but to be reminded that since the dawn of time women and children, specifically women of color, have been victimized, and the power over their own bodies taken from them. These atrocities against women and children continue worldwide.”

Union’s husband, NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, said his attorneys have contacted the FBI as a result. Moreover, the gross invasion of privacy seems to have no end as the hacker has promised to deliver more and more pics, with or without payment. Just this morning, a new round of photos found their way to 4Chan and reddit.

The government can find tax evaders and spy on every single phone call you make—but they can’t find one damn perverted hacker. Thanks G-Men.