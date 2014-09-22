Nude Photos Of Gabrielle Union Have Also Hit The Web And Dwyane Wade Called The FBI

Over the weekend, hundreds of photos and videos of nude celebs were leaked on the internet as hackers continue to invade the lives of Hollywood’s elite. The most recent round of pictures included Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaley Cuoco, Hayden Panettiere as well as videos of Amber Heard and Abigail Spencer.
Gabrielle Union was also one of the celebs targeted and she released this powerful statement through TMZ:
“It has come to our attention that our private moments, that were shared and deleted solely between my husband and myself, have been leaked by some vultures,” Union said. “I can’t help but to be reminded that since the dawn of time women and children, specifically women of color, have been victimized, and the power over their own bodies taken from them. These atrocities against women and children continue worldwide.”
Union’s husband, NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, said his attorneys have contacted the FBI as a result. Moreover, the gross invasion of privacy seems to have no end as the hacker has promised to deliver more and more pics, with or without payment. Just this morning, a new round of photos found their way to 4Chan and reddit.
The government can find tax evaders and spy on every single phone call you make—but they can’t find one damn perverted hacker. Thanks G-Men.
Holy shit, she just managed to connect nude selfies to the slave trade and sex trafficking. She just won gold in the victimization olympics.
I could almost see the connection if the hackers were only targeting women of color, or if she had broadened her statement to include all women. As it is, it just seems like a reach.
@Carson etc: Exactly. In fact, she’s one of the few black women to be involved in the Fappening. Although I see a pic of Rihanna is now out there as well.
RIHANNA?
Big whoop…she wears see through shirts all the time.
and as far as the pussy…it just looks like a line. once youve seen a nice one, its better to just imagine them all looking that good.
I Found all The pics and Viddeos at FreeCelebAss (Just Google it…)
I get so irked out by these hyperbolic statements equating nudie pics of millionaires to actual rape. It’s insulting for anyone who has ever had to deal with rape.
And it’s not like anyone is going to start boycotting these people or affect them negatively in any way, it’s embarassing sure, but move the fuck on.
Gabrielle, your naked body being seen is not an atrocity. Learn the fucking meaning of words before you equate something unimportant with something serious and end up pissing a lot of people off.
Those photos were “shared and deleted solely between my husband and myself.” OK, then that narrows down the list of suspects to…two people.
And the children. Never forget the children.
“The government can find tax evaders and spy on every single phone call you make—but they can’t find one damn perverted hacker. Thanks G-Men.”
Maybe the government doesn’t WANT to find the hacker. Maybe the government thinks these “celebrities” are getting too powerful and threatening the status quo. Maybe these celebrities might be a little more…cooperative…if the government had something to hold against them? Eh? President Snow had the right idea, if only he had nude photos of Katniss and Peeta, this whole “rebellion” might never have gotten off the ground…
Don’t remember where I heard this, but if Katniss and Peeta had a cutesy celebrity name it would be Katpiss or Peenis.
“I can’t help but to be reminded that since the dawn of time women and children, specifically women of color, have been victimized, and the power over their own bodies taken from them.”
She does realize most of the majority of the celebrities attacked are white, right? But it’s attitudes like this that’s only going to assure another hacking scandal is going to happen. She wasn’t a victim in this because she’s a black woman, she was victimized because she’s an attractive famous person who put naked pictures of herself in a place where they could very easily be found by people she wouldn’t want to have access to them. Unless people can learn to be responsible with their data and that the only reasonable expectation of privacy online is the expectation of no privacy, we’ll be going through this mess all over again before too long.
[33.media.tumblr.com]
HAXXORXZ
THESE are the photos I have been waiting for!!!!
lol okay lady. The reason your pics were leaked is TOTALLY because you’re black and not because you’re hot and famous. I wasn’t aware J-Law and Kate Upton were African American.
So attractive white girls have their photos go online, and guess who now jumps into the story to include herself, and play the race card.
Seriously folks. I know most of you are still living with your parents Liberals, but are you at least starting to see blacks for what they really are?
Your comment is an atrocity.
You suck the shit out of your mother’s crack with that mouth?
Go fuck your sister again and smoke more meth with that mouth.
I just found all Kate’s leaked videos and pictures on this site. Check it out, everything is there: bit .ly/ GetTheFappening2 (copy link without spaces)
You seem real
Famous people problems.