The Oakland Raiders Are Being Sued By Their Own Cheerleaders, Because Of Course They Are

The Oakland Raiders had a complex and difficult season, what with all the Coliseum jumpers, middle finger raising and Guy Fieri appearances. If you thought that struggle was over just because the Raiders aren’t still playing football games, sorry, everybody.
According to a report from CSN Bay Area, the Oakland Raiderettes have filed a class action lawsuit against the team for not taking care of them financially and honoring those sorts of obligations that come with, you know, employing people and making them work and travel all the time.
The report:
Bay Area News Group first reported that a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of current and former Raiderettes at the Alameda County Superior Court on Wednesday.
The suit alleges the Oakland Raiders failed to compensate their cheerleaders for hours worked, overtime, business expenses and failed to provide meal or rest breaks.
The case was filed by the law offices of Levy Vinick Burrell Hyams LLP in Oakland, and they claim the Raiderettes are paid $1,250 for working an entire season, which amounts to less than $5.00 per hour. According to the court documents, the Raiderettes sign a contract agreeing to receive their compensation at the conclusion of the season with their wages subject to fines.
If you don’t like the Raiders, hold off on the whole “laughing at them” thing … this lawsuit could be the first of many, spanning the entire league and anyone who shook a pom-pom off the company card.
A spokesperson for the Raiders declined to comment when reached by CSNBayArea.com. The Raiders might not be alone. It’s possible lawsuits like this could begin popping up across the league.
“We believe from the way the contract is written, and articles that we’ve seen, that this is a widespread practice throughout the NFL,” Vinick said. “We would encourage women across the NFL to come forward and challenge these provisions.”
While you contemplate the reality of a league at war with the women it pays to like it the most, enjoy this totally superfluous gallery of Oakland Raiders cheerleaders. TO THE LEGAL SYSTEM!
Upgrade these ladies to the practice squad!
Is not hotness and jock f*cking compensation enough?
(It’s better than my compensation package, anyway.)
I’ll be honest, given the organization we’re talking about, I thought the lawsuit was going to be for something a lot worse than not paying them.
No offense to the lovely ladies who cheer for sports teams but seriously…… if you dont like the pay quit. Since most are “going to school” or have main professions I dont understand the reason behind the complaint. Sure if you signed a contract that stated you worked for “X” and you didnt get it they sue. But to sue because they make such and so I believe “we” should get “X” ….. NFL doesnt need “cheerleaders”.
*then sue. Edit button needed.
Everybody else working for the NFL would probably rather be doing it than any other job and they get to pocket all sorts of cash (especially the generally most useless person in the organization the owner) – why not kick down a little cash to the cheerleaders it’s basically institutionalized sexism.
Ugh, they aren’t totally complaining about their shitty wages. They’re complaining because they weren’t paid overtime and given basic human working rights in a alleged first world country.
Also, cheerleaders are criminally underpaid.
Since they’re going to school and/or have a main profession, just imagine how much time that this sucks away from those other obligations. Then imagine you found out you were paid less than a waitress in order to do all of that. CAPITALISM!
Some people would kill for sideline passes to games. Just sayin.
In the case of the Oakland Raiders, this is literally true.
The number of laws the NFL is breaking is INSANE. Stand up for fair pay! No way these women should be paid under the legal limit and have their pay withheld for the entire year! Outrageous!
[levyvinick.com]