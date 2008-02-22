OBAMA VINTAGE BASEBALL TEES FOR SALE

I don't have any binding political allegiances — that's what happens when you're a pro-environment Fascist — but I have to admit, these Obama tee shirts are pretty sweet. (Even sweeter than Hillary Clinton Is Your New Bicycle, which in turn was slightly better than Barack Obama Is Your New Bicycle.) As of yet, not all major league teams are available, and I don't know if that's just a delay in product design or if the shitty teams are reserved for Hillary.
None of this, of course, compares to my throwback New York Highlanders tee supporting William Jennings Bryan. Suck it, Bourbon Democrats.
like anyone is ever going to wear this one
[www.obamaofdreams.com];
Meh,
T-Shirt Hell has one that has Obama next to Hillary and it says Bros Before Hoes
I had the idea of doing WWBOD? t-shirts. What Would Barack Obama Do? With an image of buddy christ winking and pointing with Obama's face photoshopped onto buddy christ…
For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country, because it feels like these hipster T-shirts are making a comeback.
Get your George McGovern Seattle Pilots throwbacks while they're still hot!
@VNY — Whoa, get out of my head. I actually had a McGovern/Pilots joke written first, then I scrapped it to go older-school.
No, they've got the White Sox, so they're cleary not saving the shitty teams for Hil.
I'm holding out for my Alan Keyes Tampa Rays shirt.
Suck it, Bourbon Democrats.
Mock us now, but when the china men finish laying the railroad lines, we'll all go west and prosper.
Obama is pleaing with Americans to change…their t-shirts.
//I'll see myself out
Got mine ordered. They are pretty cool looking. Even if the cubbies suck, that T-shirt doesn't.
Somehow I don't see these being hot sellers in the greater Boston area. and the Whigs can also suck it.
If i wasn't a felon/registered sex offender, I would totally vote Obama.
I'm waiting for the Strom Thurmond Homestead Grays shirt. They're only 3/5th the price!
I would also add Yellow Dog Democrats to the list of democrats that can suck it.
@WDYA
Shouldn't the Obama shirts be available at a similar discount? I'm just sayin'…
The Rockies won't lend their font to anyone who believes in evolution.
Still trying to come up with a Ron Paul joke…
Any help?
Ron Paul Likes Pot! aaahhaha. Oh, that's not a joke. sorry. That's just me expressing my own personal opinion. Um, 289? You think you could fashion a prototype WWBOD with buddy obama on it for me?
+1 WDYA
Go obama I love that half ethioipian….he reminds me on my fadda when he was young.
"that's what happens when you're a pro-environment Fascist"
Funniest thing I've read in six years…
So, how long until they become available in Negro League styles?
My favorite team isn't represented in Obama form, which sucks because I'd probably buy one. (frowny face)
Oh, am I supposed to make a joke too? Hillary is a guy.
I'm sorry son you've been traded to Obama Japan
i want the yankees t-shirt with pinstripes and "BO" on it.