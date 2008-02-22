OBAMA VINTAGE BASEBALL TEES FOR SALE

I don't have any binding political allegiances — that's what happens when you're a pro-environment Fascist — but I have to admit, these Obama tee shirts are pretty sweet. (Even sweeter than Hillary Clinton Is Your New Bicycle, which in turn was slightly better than Barack Obama Is Your New Bicycle.) As of yet, not all major league teams are available, and I don't know if that's just a delay in product design or if the shitty teams are reserved for Hillary.

None of this, of course, compares to my throwback New York Highlanders tee supporting William Jennings Bryan. Suck it, Bourbon Democrats.

