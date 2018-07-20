Getty Image

Wind worn, wave beaten, and pushed to their very limits, just finishing is an accomplishment for those who compete in the Volvo Ocean Race. Consider this — you say goodbye to your family for nine months, live on a boat, sleep (when your body lets you) on a bunk, and face all types of weather in the most far-flung places on earth. Depending on the wind, or lack of it, your speed maxes out at 35 knots (40 miles per hour), and it’s between you and six other boats to pursue the next checkpoint.

Only a select few would embrace such a rare challenge. The race occurs — most recently in October of 2017 for its 13th installment — every three years, bringing together Olympic-style international spirit and a competition of the highest stakes, all while testing aspects of technical advancement, experience, and physical training. Spanning 45,000 nautical miles and reaching five continents, the teams complete 11 legs with stopovers in each port city, beginning off of the southeastern coast of Spain in Alicante.

Back in 2012, Chinese auto manufacturer Dongfeng entered the sport, putting together a campaign for the 2014 race. Three years later, Dongfeng’s team came out on top in the most remarkable finish in the race’s history.

Assembling a team for the Ocean Race involves and worldwide search for the best at their respective craft on the high seas. Enter Charles Cauderlier, a 44-year-old Frenchman who won the Tour de Bretagne at 27, finished first in the 2004 Solitaire de Figaro, and won the 2012 Ocean Race with Goupama. Dongfeng tapped him to skipper the team, due mainly to the fact that he’d proven himself able to win while also pushing young sailors to compete at veteran levels.

“It starts with passion,” Cauderlier told Uproxx Sports. “You need someone with that sensation, because it’s all about managing the speed of the wind, the feeling of the boat and after that it’s all in your mind. When you take a decision sometimes, it’s all about handling the stress and the pressure.”

Teaming up with Cauderlier would be 47-year old New Zealander Stu Bannatyne, who has seven Ocean Races under his belt with three wins. Bannatyne’s knowledge of the race and the expectations for the crew would provide the steady presence essential in the role of the team’s driver.

“There was an emphasis this time on making it more of an international team,” Bannatyne says. “It was the introduction of a few different sailors from previous races like myself, Daryl (Wislang) from New Zealand, and Carolijn (Brouwer). So that just builds on the experience of the previous team.”

With a crew assembled around a diversity of skill and perspectives, along with success from previous campaigns — not only in the Ocean Race, but also the Olympics and America’s Cup — Dongfeng was positioned to challenge the other boats while assuming the role of dark horse to win the race. Tactical expertise serves teams well, as all of the boats were of one design: the Volvo Open 70.