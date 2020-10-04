The Dallas Cowboys did their best to comeback from another massive fourth quarter deficit on Sunday, as they rattled off 24 unanswered points on the Cleveland Browns to cut a 41-14 Browns lead to 41-38 with just under four minutes to play in the game. However, unlike their unbelievable comeback win over the Falcons two weeks ago, the Browns were able to get just enough offense late to put the game away, courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr.

The star receiver had, by far, his best game as a Brown on Sunday, catching five passes for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also rushing for 73 yards on two carries, including the dagger, a 50-yard end-around score that, for a moment, looked like it might result in a 10-plus yard loss before Beckham turned the corner and evaded some horrific tackling efforts from the Cowboys secondary.

It was Beckham’s second TD of the day on a trick play, as he also caught a touchdown pass from fellow wideout Jarvis Landry for Cleveland’s first score of the day.

The reverse put Cleveland up nine and all but put the game on ice, but things got, briefly, dicey for Cleveland when the extra point was blocked and Dallas could have run it back to make it just a seven point game. However, the Cowboys kicked the ball around and, ultimately, the Browns recovered in the end zone for a two-point conversion — and the guy who blocked it was offsides anyways.

Cowboys jump offside but block the Browns' XP, then attempt to recover it making it a live ball that Cleveland then took in for a 2 pt conversion pic.twitter.com/ZSD3FHWDqk — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 4, 2020

It was just about the perfect ending to a game that saw Dallas’ defense unable to do anything to stop the Browns all game before Cleveland stalled out on three straight fourth quarter drives while trying to preserve the lead. Beckham puts up a monster game that will, at least for a bit, quiet the concerns about how much he’s being used in the Cleveland offense, as the Browns move to 3-1. Dallas, meanwhile, drops to 1-3, with their lone win being that miracle comeback over the Falcons as the Mike McCarthy era is off to a dismal start.