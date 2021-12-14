The Los Angeles Rams picked up a gigantic win on Monday Night Football this week, as the team traveled to Arizona to take on the division leading Cardinals and won, 30-23. It came under some unfortunate circumstances, as the Rams had to play without a number of players — including All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey — due to the NFL’s COVID protocols.

Unfortunately, it does not appear this was an isolated incident. On Tuesday, it was reported that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tested positive for COVID-19.

I'm told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2021

Beckham, who recently joined the team as a free agent after getting waived by the Cleveland Browns, played in the win over the Cardinals, catching six balls for 77 yards with a touchdown and a celebration inspired by Detroit Urban Survival Training. With how the COVID situation is shaking out in L.A., the team will shut down its facility.

Sean McVay says the Rams closed their building down this morning and are in intensive protocols. They will work remotely today and tomorrow. Calls it a “uniquely challenging” situation. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 14, 2021

There is some good news in the midst of this: Rams coach Sean McVay told the media that the players who tested positive for COVID are all vaccinated against the virus.

This is obviously relevant info because vaccinated players need only to provide two negative tests with a 24-hour window between them in order to be cleared from the protocol. Multiple indications from McVay that those who have tested positive are not experiencing symptoms. https://t.co/Zywa5MP3Pq — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 14, 2021

Currently, there is no word on whether or not this will impact the Rams’ ability to play any of their games as they are scheduled to occur. The team sits 9-4 on the season and is slated to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.