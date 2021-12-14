odell beckham jr
Odell Beckham Jr Tested Positive For COVID As The Rams Shut Down Their Facility

The Los Angeles Rams picked up a gigantic win on Monday Night Football this week, as the team traveled to Arizona to take on the division leading Cardinals and won, 30-23. It came under some unfortunate circumstances, as the Rams had to play without a number of players — including All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey — due to the NFL’s COVID protocols.

Unfortunately, it does not appear this was an isolated incident. On Tuesday, it was reported that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tested positive for COVID-19.

Beckham, who recently joined the team as a free agent after getting waived by the Cleveland Browns, played in the win over the Cardinals, catching six balls for 77 yards with a touchdown and a celebration inspired by Detroit Urban Survival Training. With how the COVID situation is shaking out in L.A., the team will shut down its facility.

There is some good news in the midst of this: Rams coach Sean McVay told the media that the players who tested positive for COVID are all vaccinated against the virus.

Currently, there is no word on whether or not this will impact the Rams’ ability to play any of their games as they are scheduled to occur. The team sits 9-4 on the season and is slated to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

