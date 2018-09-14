Odell Beckham Jr. Is Launching His Own Facebook Live Show

Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest athlete to get his own Facebook Watch show. The social media network announced I Am More: OBJ on Friday, dropping a trailer for the show that’s set to cover the 2018 season and Beckham’s return to the field for the New York Giants after a severe ankle injury last season.

The trailer for the show features some footage of his rehab efforts to just get him to walk again and a bit of reflection on what the injury did to him emotionally.

“I feel like I was asking God for time, Beckham said. “Then the ankle happened and I have nothing but the time. Be careful what you ask for.”

