Odell Beckham Jr. Is Launching His Own Facebook Live Show

Facebook Watch

Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest athlete to get his own Facebook Watch show. The social media network announced I Am More: OBJ on Friday, dropping a trailer for the show that’s set to cover the 2018 season and Beckham’s return to the field for the New York Giants after a severe ankle injury last season.

The trailer for the show features some footage of his rehab efforts to just get him to walk again and a bit of reflection on what the injury did to him emotionally.

“I feel like I was asking God for time, Beckham said. “Then the ankle happened and I have nothing but the time. Be careful what you ask for.”