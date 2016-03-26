It’s The Offseason, But Odell Beckham Jr. And Josh Norman Keep On Feuding

Getty Image

The NFL offseason is a season unto itself. The league wants to be at the forefront of the public consciousness at all times, even when it comes off looking horrible, dumb, incompetent, etc. The old saying, “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” is one the NFL clearly believes in to its fullest extent.

But it’s not just the league that stays visible even when there are no games going on. Players make news during the off months plenty of times too, usually for not-so-awesome reasons. But in the case of Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., their fiery rivalry makes for good entertainment no matter what time of year it is.

Norman stoked the flames again on Friday when he appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation and, while playing some word association with host Michelle Beadle, responded to a photo of OBJ by saying, “okay.”