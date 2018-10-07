Getty Image

Odell Beckham Jr. had some concerns about the New York Giants offense in an interview he did with ESPN. Naturally, he then went out and did everything for himself on Sunday.

Beckham spoke to ESPN’s Josina Anderson and was critical of Eli Manning in the interview that aired on Sunday morning. Asked if Eli Manning was responsible for the Giants’ struggles on offense, Beckham essentially said he wasn’t sure, but would like to see more deep throws and isn’t sure of Manning is the guy to do that anymore.

“I don’t know,” Beckham said when asked if there was an issue at quarterback. “Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know … cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”

On Sunday, Beckham scored his first touchdown of the year. Well, that’s not totally accurate: Saquon Barkley actually scored the touchdown, but Beckham played a major role, as he threw a pass to the rookie running back.