Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Ridiculous One-Handed Catch In His Return To New York

The Cleveland Browns visited the Meadowlands on Monday for their first of two straight primetime games, facing off against the New York Jets, who were without starting quarterback Sam Darnold due to a case of mono.

The big story since the game was announced on the schedule was it would be Odell Beckham Jr.’s first trip back to the New York-New Jersey area since being traded to Cleveland by the Giants, and as such he had ample incentive to put on a show, even if not against his old team. Beckham managed to do just that on the first Browns drive, as he made a huge play down the sideline with a vintage one-handed catch that, while not quite as impressive as his infamous one-handed grab from years ago, was still ridiculous.

Mayfield throws a great ball to allow Beckham to make the catch in bounds, but it’s also good coverage by the defensive back, he’s just unable to out reach OBJ for the ball. The Browns weren’t able to punch it in from there on a goal-to-go situation and settled for a field goal, as Beckham was forced to the sideline before a critical third down due to referees insisting he change the visor he had on his helmet.

Still, it only took one drive for Beckham to deliver some fireworks back in MetLife Stadium, and he and the Browns hope he’ll create even more highlights as the night wears on.