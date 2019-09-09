The Odell Beckham Jr. Era in Cleveland didn’t get off to the start many expected when the most hyped team in the NFL entering the 2019 season got trounced, 43-13, by the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

A lot went wrong for the Browns, but Beckham Jr. was solid in his first game since an offseason trade from the New York Giants. The wideout had seven catches for 71 yards, but turnovers, penalties, and a shaky defensive performance put the game out of reach in the late stages and left an fanbase eager for success disappointed once more. Beckham also wore a wildly expensive watch on the field to commemorate his first game with the Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr is really rocking a Richard Mille watch on the field 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z54BjMwkTt — Master (@MasterTes) September 8, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. is really wearing a $350k Richard Mille watch during his Browns debut 😭 pic.twitter.com/JqDvS7dQl4 — GiveMeSport NFL 🏈 (@GMS_NFL) September 8, 2019

If there’s anything you can criticize about Beckham Jr. in his NFL career it is these minor rule violations or antics that irk team owners and the more conservative fans in the NFL. Beckham has never found himself in real legal trouble, but running afoul of The Shield has been enough for some to consider him a problem athlete. And there was some speculation that he would see punishment from the league, which is notorious for enforcing strict uniform violations.

But on Monday, word came down that the league would be unlikely to fine Beckham Jr. for wearing the watch, although a verbal warning would almost certainly come his way.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr, who took the field with $350K Richard Mille watch, violated a league rule prohibiting hard objects, I’m told. (There is no rule against jewelry.) The league will address it with him and the team, but that’s likely as far as it goes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

Beckham Jr. wasn’t wearing the watch during warmups, but during the game itself a number of people spotted the $350,000 watch on him as the Browns took on the Titans. That’s definitely a bigger deal, and the move seemed to be more ceremonial than anything — NFL stadiums have plenty of clocks that matter more than a wristwatch for an athlete on the field.

The whole incident is much ado about nothing, really, though a nice bit of press for Richard Mille. If you can afford a $350,000 watch, that is.