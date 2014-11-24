Odell Beckham’s Miracle Catch Led To Some Hilarious Photoshops And Memes

Internet, you did well. You did very well. Several photoshop experts went to work after the Odell Beckham catch heard ’round the world. The results were quite extraordinary. We particularly enjoyed the one with Steve Bartman (above) from Twitter user @robmillertime.
Here are some of our favorites.
The 50 Cent one is solid…good work internet!
OH MY GOD the Bartwell, 50 Cent and Space Jam catches. I love you Internet.
Misremembering the name or autocorrect be damned, “Bartwell” is a suitable placeholder for that not so important play in baseball history, idiot Cubs fans.
He’s catching things that he didn’t actually catch! The ring from Lord of the Rings? What the?! LOL! Now I’ve seen everything!
If you find ANY of these even mildly humorous, well, I just don’t know. I’m sure you’re a very blissful person.
@Rob Smithson
Oh, I’m a colossal drag. That has no bearing on how stupid these Photoshops are. I’m guessing you found them “hilarious?”
How dare people find amusement with photoshop, right? The nerve.
@Andy Isaac
Nah, not at all. Many Photoshops are very funny. Photoshops CAN BE very funny! This is lazy, uninspired bullshit. Sorry.
IMO.
@Andy Isaac @Rob Smithson
And if you DID find them amusing, then god bless you. I’m pumped for you. I also do not respect your sense of humor in the least.
@Rob Smithson
I’m a big fat party animal.
pull the tampon out of your ass it dont go there
I’m thinking about teaching English as a second language. Can someone please help me better understand how to explain the word “hilarious?” I’m no longer sure I’m qualified to do so.
As of this article, the word no longer has any meaning.