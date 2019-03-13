NFL Players Were Stunned By Odell Beckham Jr.’s Trade To The Browns

Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns went for broke on Tuesday night, pulling off a trade for New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. With the trade, the Browns got All-Rookie signal caller Baker Mayfield a legitimate No. 1 option on the outside, pairing him with the team’s already existing receiving threats in Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, and Antonio Callaway.

This gives Cleveland the potential to have one extremely potent passing attack, especially because the team has a potentially dangerous rushing attack, too. In a sentence that has not been said or written all that much over the last, well, ever, there is legitimate optimism surrounding the future of the Cleveland Browns.

In response to the move, a number of current and former NFL players took to social media to express their surprise at the magnitude of the trade, the fact that Cleveland looks like it’s going to be awfully dangerous going forward, and the Giants moving one of the best receivers on earth.