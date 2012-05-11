Of All People, Andre Iguodala Stuck A Dagger In The Chicago Bulls

It’s really strange looking at last night’s NBA Playoffs scores and seeing that the Chicago Bulls have been eliminated. The Bulls were supposed to meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and not another team in the East stood a chance against either of them. It was going to be LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh vs. Derrick Rose/Joakim Noah/Luol Deng in the battle of a team that depends on three guys and a team.

But then that team was apparently in a train crash, because Rose went down with a torn ACL and Noah sprained his ankle and everything went to hell. Perhaps 76ers coach Doug Collins put it best after his team pulled off the 4-2 series victory with a 79-78 win over the East’s top seed last night.

“I don’t know how we won this game.”

The 76ers won the game because Andre Iguodala, the guard they’ve been trying to trade for the past year or so, hit the turbo boosters with a rebound on Omer Asik’s second missed free throw with 7 seconds left and went coast-to-coast to miss a layup but make two free throws to win the game. And those two free throws might guarantee that a team will come calling for a veteran like Iguodala, despite the fact that he’s owed more than $30 million over the next two seasons.

In case you missed it, you can watch the play that made millions of Bulls fans wonder, “How the f*ck did this happen?” after the jump.

