Your Official With Leather WWE Elimination Chamber 2014 Predictions

WWE Elimination Chamber 2014, the last real “pay-per-view” before the WWE Network launches on Monday night, airs live this Sunday. It’s the second official stop on the “Road To WrestleMania,” which means the stories began at Royal Rumble become solidified into official, happening WrestleMania XXX matches. This is the show everyone will be watching, ESPECIALLY since you have to pay $50 for a show that’ll be $10 a day later.
In lieu of simply providing an open discussion thread on the day of the event, let’s take a look at the card and see if we can predict its winners, shall we? Here’s your full card:
WWE Elimination Chamber 2014
– Pre-show Match: Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. Ryback and Curtis Axel
1. Darren Young vs. Titus O’Neil
2. Batista vs. Alberto Del Rio
3. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Age Outlaws (c) vs. The Usos
4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Jack Swagger
5. The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield
6. Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. John Cena vs. Sheamus vs. Christian vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro
Here are our official predictions, cobbled together from some combination of dirt-sheet rumor and wild guessing. Let us know who you think will win in our comments section below.
Pre-show Match: Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. Ryback and Curtis Axel
What Should Happen: Two pay-per-view pre-shows in a row for the Rhodes Brothers. If we’re talking “what should happen” in general, WWE should pull the trigger on the inevitable Cody vs. Goldust feud and give them the match at Mania they deserve. Sadly it doesn’t look like that’s ever gonna happen, so I guess I’d like to see Cody and Goldust get a strong win over a team with so little momentum they might as well still be keg carrying and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Rookie-ing down in NXT.
What Will Happen: The Rhodes Boys went from a team I always expected to win to a team I always expect to lose in a HEARTBEAT. How did THAT happen? In my brain, the match sees them get close to a victory when something goes wrong, and Rybaxel capitalizes to pick up a more-or-less meaningless win. Worst case scenario, it’ll be an excuse to celebrate Ryback’s new, horrifying Step Brothers singlet:
Those eyes are DEAD.
Darren Young vs. Titus O’Neil
What Should Happen: Darren and Titus should make up before the match, and/or decide that this feud is about the time one of them tried to buy a potted plant for Tamina on NXT Redemption. I think Darren Young has more upside than Titus, but Titus seems to be trying a lot harder, so a Titus win makes sense. As long as he gets to cut another shouty promo before, during or after the match, I’m in.
What Will Happen: I like when midcard feuds culminate in pay-per-view matches without a title being involved. Those are the ones you go back to years later and sorta fondly want to get into again, even if they weren’t any good. I’m guessing Titus goes over clean and strong here with the Clash of the Titus, which he should really learn to just pin a guy with in a sitting position. There’s nothing more awkward than when a guy does a sit-out powerbomb, then rolls around like a baby for 10 seconds trying to get into a lateral press.
Batista vs. Alberto Del Rio
What Should Happen: Alberto Del Rio should drive a car to the ring and run over Batista with it. He should then put on the cross armbreaker and get the win, but hold it on for too long after the bell, causing the referee to reverse the decision from “Alberto Del Rio wins” to “Alberto Del wins and is great.” Del Rio should come out of this NOT looking like an ineffectual nobody loser.
What Will Happen: Boredom, followed by a Batista Bomb, followed by slightly more boredom. Followed by, uh, the WrestleMania main-event.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Age Outlaws (c) vs. The Usos
What Should Happen: Originally I was thinking the Outlaws should drop the tag titles to the next applicable team as soon as possible, but their beef with the Usos and the resulting excited young man vs. nervous old man conversations have been wonderful, so maybe we should keep this going to Mania? I’d like to see the tag titles defended there in a proper, non-pre-show match, so maybe the Outlaws do something ridiculous to get themselves disqualified and stay as cowardly as possible until April. Give the Usos their WrestleMania moment after years of hard work, send the Outlaws off with some gravitas and maybe usher in that new golden era of tag team wrestling we keep expecting to happen.
What Will Happen: It feels like the Usos are going to win, and if they do, they might as well. The Outlaws beating Goldust and Cody was justifiable in my brain because they’re so obviously transitional champs, so following through on that makes a lot of sense. Worst case scenario, Triple H restarts the match, outs the Outlaws as a charity case and sets up something grander for later.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Jack Swagger
What Should Happen: Big E Big Endings Swagger so hard he get his last name back. Big Endings him so hard that three ain’t enough, man, he needs a five count. But yeah, this is what should happen in most Big E matches.
What Will Happen: Does anybody see Jack Swagger getting a pre-Mania title run? Big E retains. Also, Zeb Colter continues to make us uncomfortable by spending five minutes yelling WE WILL OWN YOU at a black guy.
The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield
What Should Happen: Give them a 60-minute draw that necessitates a big elimination tag at WrestleMania. Do whatever it takes to make my fantasy booking of Bray Wyatt filling the dome with hillbilly cultists only for the Shield to rappel down through the roof via helicopters and fight them off with tear gas and swat batons a reality. Or machine guns, I don’t know, we can do it action movie style. No matter what, this is the reason I’m specifically missing a local wrestling show to watch the pay-per-view for, so if they give them 20-30 minutes and the match is great, I don’t really care what happens. If we’re this close to Mania, save the Shield breakup for then, at the very least. Roman going ape and murdering his own partners is a thing people are gonna want to see.
What Will Happen: A great match. I’m confident in that. This is a bad guy vs. bad guy faction feud that ended up being so over and popular it ended the go-home Raw. That’s crazy. Let these guys loose for half an hour and enjoy promoting wrestling in this beautiful world.
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. John Cena vs. Sheamus vs. Christian vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro
What Should Happen: There are three acceptable finishes for the Elimination Chamber match:
1. Cesaro does like, fifteen ridiculous things you didn’t think a human being could do and wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, eliminating both John Cena and Randy Orton. Sheamus gets cheated out of things somehow, and we get a Sheamus vs. Cesaro title match at WrestleMania where they redefine what it means to giantly whomp the Christ out of each other.
2. Christian very slowly Killswitches everyone in the ring, possibly at once, and wins. I laugh forever and ever.
3. Daniel Bryan triumphs (finally) and goes on to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against anybody in a 30ish minute showcase match in the main-event of WrestleMania. At no point is the match result turned over, the title stripped, a screwjob enacted or stupid stipulations like “guest referee Triple H” added. We are allowed to be truly happy, and that happiness continues for a short while so that we may enjoy it.
Technically I guess “3b” would be “whatever happens GETS Bryan into the title match at Mania, so he can win it there and truly make up for that 18 seconds nonsense a couple of years ago and we get our YESsing at Mania ending.”
What Will Happen: Two options:
1. Orton retains, faces Batista at Mania.
2. Cena wins (because Cena winning is always a possibility), faces Batista and/or Randy Orton at Mania.
Gotta stay realistic, folks.
There is only one fan favorite that everyone wants to see win the Elimination Chamber:
Hulk Hogan.
Chavo Guerrero. He’s better than even John Cena according to Chavo Guerrero.
Well Chavo did successfully lose a match to Shane Helms on the latest Monday Night Nitro ever…can Cena lay claim to that?!
Somebody involved in that Ryback singlet has been watching Attack on Titan.
It’s not the eyes that bother me so much as it’s the small skinny arms.
Why is Axel black?
Odds that WWE finally listens to the fans and somehow includes Daniel Bryan in the main event for Wrestlemania set at 15%. Over/under?
I don’t think you understand how odds work.
Yeah I’m pretty sure I fucked up the message.
Yeah, that doesn’t work.
I disagree. Fans are clamoring for the celebrity main event of Bryan and Rust Cohle VERSUS Bray Wyatt and The Yellow King. I give it 2:1%
70% of 8 to 1 IMHO
isn’t bryan vs hhh a lock for mania by now? after that story ends (f*cking finally! “some” might’ve enjoyed it. some might’ve enjoyed how close it resembles what reality was at one time. I didn’t… I’m just waiting for it to end…) bryan can focus on the world title logically.
or bryan can face brock lesnar for extreme rules because it’s always a surprisingly good PPV and bryan can outdo his best extreme rules (and his entire WWE run) match. THEN maybe he can wrestle cesaro for the 1. contendership on a PPV!!! just one-on-one, straight up, long wrestling match for the shot at the belt on PPV.
THEEEEEEEN, he can go after the title maybe… (still, maybe.)
60 percent of the time, he’ll get screwed every time.
Pre-Show Match – Rybaxel (to set them up on a streak to head into mania.)
Bathroom break match #1 – Titus will probably win, setting up a Big E/Titus feud for Mania.
Usos vs NAO – I’ll go with the Usos, setting up a Usos vs Rybaxel match at mania.
Big E vs Swagger – Big E wins clean with little effort.
Bathroom break match #2 – Neither men win, because Bork comes in and kills both men and steals Boo-Tista’s main event shot from his dead corpse.
Chamber Match – Orton and Cena will be the last two men standing (D-Bry gets eliminated by Sheamus after being distracted by Kane’s pyro.) Orton wins after over explaining to Cena why he should be champion going into Mania. (It’s Orton new sleeper hold)
Main Event – The Wyatts win the hard fart war after them and the Shield destroy everything,everywhere.
I don’t know that Lesnar will interrupt the Boring Wrestler A vs. Boring Wrestler B match as you mention, but you are definitely on to something by mentioning Bork. I kinda feel like it makes sense for WWE to have Bork come into the title picture at this show. My secret hop is that he breaks into the Elimination Chamber while the match is still on and all hell breaks loose in there. But I would also settle for him showing up after the match is over to destroy whoever won (unless it’s Cesaro, in which case I would just want to see them re-enact the Thor vs. Hulk battle from Avengers).
I thought the pay per view was in Brock s home town so I assumed he was definitely coming out for either Batista or the Chamber match.
What should happen:
1. Bryan wins Chamber.
2. Del Rio locks in the cross-arm breaker so long it breaks Batista’s arm (or your suggestion of Del Rio running over Batista with a car.) Anyway, Del Rio injures Batista causing him to miss Wrestlemania.
3. The next night on Raw, to take Batista’s main event spot, they announce that a new Royal Rumble will take place the next week on Raw. As we all know, that episode of RAW is in Chicago. CM Punk enters #30. Wins. Sets up Punk/Bryan at Mania for title.
yay.
Sploosh indeed.
Thanks, now I won’t be able to enjoy the next couple of weeks on Raw knowing that the above scenario won’t happen. If it did I would lose my shit.
And you know what’s amazing? They *COULD* do that. It’d be so easy for them to do that. And it was RULE and EVERYONE would love it and WWE would be better for it in both the short and long run. The fans, the internet, the wrestlers and the smarks would all LOVE IT. All they have to do is say “this is the right decision for business, let’s alter our plans because they’ve been met with such hostility.” Then a few changes to the script and it’s done. SO EASY.
And they won’t do it.
Even better, Punk enters at #29 and thinks he has the rumble win as #30 has yet to enter (for an unusually long time) Until finally Brock Lesnar comes out and murders Punk, cementing Bork as the one person Punk can’t beat.
Never mind breaking Batista’s arm. I hope Del Rio locks the arm-breaker on so long it breaks the arm on Batista’s soul.
Great, now I’m not gonna be able to enjoy the Road to Wrestlemania, knowing it won’t live up to this.
What should happen: Christian becomes the Unidentified Flying Opponent on the way to a surprise Cesaro victory.
What will happen: Cesaro does several Giant Swings in succession before a Brogue Kick/Running Knee/RKO out of nowhere eliminates him first.
I want to see ANTONIO (he deserves a goddamn first name) Cesaro swing 2 people at once.
I like that they got rid of his first name. He sounds more like the super villain he was born to be now. Even if he loses every match, I would seriously be ok with him being Cena s arch nemesis forever after their amazing match.
I’m getting a real Attack on Titan vibe with gigantic Steph over the chamber. Somebody photoshop D-Bry looking up at her.
[s846.photobucket.com]
That is great. Brandon should use that for a B&W if Bryan wins the Chamber.
In other news, Brandon will not be using that because Bryan is not allowed to win the title. So says the King of Kings of Games Lord HHH.
I predict that the buyrate will continue to drop as Vince continues to ruin the WWE.
If Cesaro doesn’t get to knock every other person in the match down while giant swinging Sheamus’ body into them, I’ll be very disappointed.
Fill me in: Do they have an Undertaker opponent for WM this year?
If they don’t, then I’d expect Batista, leaving Cena and Orton to jerk each other off yet again on the biggest stage in wrestling.
If they do a threesome thing at WM, then I guess UT will have to face Hulk Hogan’s pale ghost.
The strongest rumor is Lesnar; but there was also a dirtsheet report that Taker wanted to work with Bryan. And of course some people wonder why they keep putting off Taker-Cena.
They’re had probably hoped that, at some point, Cena would be the one to end ‘The Streak’ but I think it’s been a slowly dawning reality to WWE that nobody wants to see Cena beat the Undertaker. So the alternative is putting Cena in there against ‘Taker and having Cena lose – an outcome that doesn’t need to happen (well, okay, I’m alright with watching Undertaker just shoot-murder Cena, I admit) from a practical standpoint. Of course, that being said, when the Undertaker does decide to call it a career, the WWE will probably just go ahead and have Cena end ‘The Streak’. Because they hate their fans.
I think if you’re gonna have somebody who isn’t Cena break the streak, you absolutely need to Cena to go down to it first. Otherwise, there’s always gonna be that nagging feeling that Cena’s “above” the streak, that he could have ended it if he wanted to.
not really, johnny. I’d be so fine with cena not losing to taker at mania, surprisingly.
I just can’t go from taker’s feud last year with punk to any ridicioulis-sounding feud…
I’d LOVE to see cena vs taker at summerslam or survivor series, if possible, though.
but I think cena goes vs the wyatts, and bryan or lesnar vs taker.
Taker’s only worth in singles now is The Streak. Like it’s always said, any other day of the year, you got a shot at beating Undertaker, but Wrestlemania is his. No top guy has fallen to it. Sure, Flair, HHH, Punk, they’ve all been beaten, but none are the kayfabe “best”. Hogan, Austin, The Rock, Cena. Taker’s gotta beat one to make it real and Cena’s the best now. Cena vs Taker isn’t ridiculous, it’s the biggest threat possible to his streak. Preacher voice Cena the whole month.
Maybe do it next year. Sometime, it has to happen.
>Taker shoot-murdering Cena
Hahaha, the thought that Taker could “shoot murder” anybody is hilarious, if anything his body will disintegrate from a weird jumping shoulder block or something. He’s the closest to an actual dead man than anyone that ever did an undead gimmick ever was.
@Johnny Slider That’s a great idea, Undertaker in a handicap match against Hogan, Austin, The Rock, and Cena. Hell, throw Sammartino in there.
We all know Bryan isn’t going to win the EC match because he has to further the storyline to get the Bryan/HHH match at Mania that was supposed to be Punk/HHH….
Well at least Bryan will get his big payback moment…
…like, 3 months after ‘Mania at “Payback” or “No Way Out” or some meaningless PPV
Well, winning the EC match would further the HHH vs. Bryan storyline. I mean, I don’t think they’ll have Bryan win the EC match…but if they did, the storyline could end up being HHH vs. Bryan for the title at ‘Mania. And if Bryan won that clean he would be livingest living legend WWE has had since…probably Hogan in the late 80s.
@Iron Mike Sharpie, you still have the pesky problem that Dave Bawwwwtista continues to live and want to wrestle. He’s penciled in the main event at WM30. The main event has to include Dave unless Ivan Drago kills him.
Sometimes Dave is too stupid to know what’s good for him.
Pre-show Match: Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. Ryback and Curtis Axel
I feel like once again we have the Rhodes Bros lose the match to set up tension between them. They were on track with this the last few times the brothers have shown up on TV, and it still has to be their end game. Some miscommunication or accidental contact leads to the Rhodes going boom.
1. Darren Young vs. Titus O’Neil
Titus has taken the lead in this feud fairly strongly. I like Darren and what he’s done here, but he’s overshadowed by the big man. Ironavenger’s idea about a Big E feud could be great, and I can see WWE doing that.
2. Batista vs. Alberto Del Rio
Batista has less than no chance of losing. If only that could negative could work out to no chance of winning.
3. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Age Outlaws (c) vs. The Usos
I could enjoy this feud extending to Mania and I had originally predicted it would, but right now it just feels like WWE is handing the belts off to the Usos. Maybe they’ll get their crowning tag team moment at Mania against a current tag team. Usos to win.
4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Jack Swagger
Big E isn’t losing that belt anytime soon, and Jack Swagger isn’t winning, uh, anything, anytime soon.
5. The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield
As much as I’d like the Shield to stay together forever, the Wyatts win here and take the trios torch while the Shield fracture further in failure.
6. Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. John Cena vs. Sheamus vs. Christian vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro
Randy Orton wins because WWE is…no, I think “because WWE” sums it up.
We’ll know Titus has arrived when they no longer call him O’Neil.
Here’s what I WANT to happen:
Lesnar finds his way into the Chamber, OR demands a match with Orton Monday. Either way, he gets the title and goes on to face Batista. Meanwhile, Orton is pissed at Hunter for putting him in that situation, so they have a match at Mania. Then Bryan is free for the Consolation Prize match with Undertaker.
Meanwhile, Cena can do whatever, the Shield can do a three-way, and oh, let’s say Sheamus vs. Cesaro, because that’d be fun.
Lesnar kills Batista. The end.
This is usually one of my joke convoluted match modifiers (A TLC HELL IN A CELL INFERNO CASKET MATCH), but I would be so fucking excited for a Last Blood cage match between the Shield and the Wyatts.
Last Blood Cage Elimination (war games) match*
*parens indicates optional
What the hell is a Last Blood match? Guy who stops bleeding first wins? Loses?
isn’t the last blood match the one where you fight until someone is knocked out? like, a last man standing match but the referee won’t even start counting until both of you have already been cut open?
I don’t remember where from did I get these rules, but I think that’s it. also, I think it’s stupid.
Last blood match is last person/team not bleeding wins. I basically just want any match between these two teams to be a blood bath.
You mean the SHIELD vs. the Wyatts isn’t the only match on this thing? I guess the rest of what was happening outside of those 6 was all a blur over the last month.
I think Brock Lesnar should pull a Del Rio on Del Rio only with a Kimura Lock instead of the Cross Armbreaker. But yeah winners;
CoDust
Titus
E
NAO (I would say why but it’d spoil this Friday’s SD (Hint: Typical WWE booking))
Wyatt Family after Reigns/Ambrose argument.
Chamber Elimination:
1. Sheamus (by Christian via Cesaro.)
2. Christian (by Daniel via Daniel)
3. Daniel (by Orton via Kane Distraction)
4. Cesaro (by Cena via Cena)
5. Cena (by Orton via Orton)
Winner: Orton.
sounds pretty accurate.
In two years when they have nothing for Big E and he’s floundering on Smackdown, I wouldn’t mind him teaming up with Jack Swagger after Cesaro dumping him and forming BIG SWAGGER
My favorite part is that Stephanie has NEVER looked like that. Great ‘shop work, WWE!
I can’t see Cena winning to turn around lose to Batista in a month so he can go promote Guardians of the Galaxy like The Rock promoted G.I. Joe 2. Orton retains.
Most Likely Scenarios:
1. Cena loses the chamber match due to Wyatt Family reasons setting up that program.
2. Shield lose to Wyatts via Ambrose doing something stupid causing argument post match that leads to split and Triple Threat Match at Mania. (Or Ambrose and Rollins walk out on Reigns or something.)
3. Bryan loses due to Kane/HHH/Seamus/Christian/Gobblygooker costing him the match which results in Bryan facing Kane/HHH/Seamus at Mania.
4. Orton retains, a Raw ends with a contract signing between Orton-Dave within the new couple weeks.
I love the Shield more than anything, but I can’t see them winning. Just where the two groups are in their development/story.
With that in mind, I will accept some lame finish where guys from both teams pin eachother simultaneously and there is no clear winner.
Ideally, I’d love this feud to become like a war that lasts for like, 2 years straight
Does anyone know if the WWE network will have this PPV ready to watch the next day when it launches?
/cheapass
Official statement says that EC 2014 will be off the Network till March 19th. Guess you’ll have to use unofficial means to see it before then.
If Christian Killswitches five other guys in the ring, will that match end before Wrestlemania? And on a slightly more serious note, what are the odds of Christian winning this match? 5 million to 1? Higher?
Only way Christian’s winning is if Roddy Piper hits Vince’s head with a coconut, causing him to see a divine glow when he looks at Christian’s face.
Firstly, that picture of Stephanie was hot until I saw her father’s resemblance in her face. Then I was filled with the same feelings I get when I see Roman Reigns, only more odd and confusing.
Secondly, Daniel Bryan was featured in USA Today. This YES! thing is mainstream. Come on, WWE! Push Daniel Bryan! Do the McMahons decide they have enough money so they are now screwing with their fans for shits and giggles?
Ryback’s a bit late for the #CurtisAxelArtProject.
Super early +1 to this.
LMFAO +1!
So who’s gonna jump Christian and take his spot a la Edge? Possibilities:
– Brock Lesnar (SUMM BADEE EEARR MEH!!!)
– Jack Swagger (not going to let Cesaro show him up/Real American breakup thingy)
– The Miz (remembers the whole “I’m not being used properly” thing he did for a minute)
– CM Punk (ha ha ha yeah right)
The Great Khali (just so I can see the reactions on the board)
Antonio Cesaro is my spirit animal.
So I think it’s time we all face facts:
Bryan is facing Kane at wrestlemania. that’s all we’re going to get
I’d be more excited for that match than one vs hhh, just for the possibility of a hug it out finish.
but yeah, we still would need bryan to “wrestle!” a match at that night…
a long and really good one, too.
– Pre-show Match: Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. Ryback and Curtis Axel
RyAxel never wins unless its Main Event or SuperStars. Rhodes family feud doesn’t start until they lose another title match,
1. Darren Young vs. Titus O’Neil
Titus has to go over. If he loses, what was the point of them breaking up?
2. Batista vs. Alberto Del Rio
Drax “destroys” Del Rio
3. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Age Outlaws (c) vs. The Usos
Outlaws cheat to win. Usos get the straps at Mania in a 3-way/4-way tag team title match.
4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Jack Swagger
Should be a solid match Swagger dominates but Big E comes out victorious.
5. The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield
The only match I care about, because I think Orton will win. The Wyatt clan wins (Reigns argues with Ambrose and is hit with Sister Abagail). This sets up Ambrose v. Reigns for the U.S. strap.
6. Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. John Cena vs. Sheamus vs. Christian vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro
Order of elimination 1) Christian (by Orton) 2 )Sheamus (by Cesaro) 3) Cesaro (by Cena) 4) Cena (by Orton and Wyatt interference) 2) Bryan (by Orton w/ help from Kane)
Now my dream scenario (I know Orton will win, but let me dream a little). The Wyatt Family gets Cena eliminated and then its down to Bryan and Orton. Bork comes out and beats the hell out of both of them, but before he can inflict more damage, we hear that famous gong. Taker has a stare down with Lesnar and they go at it. Bryan and Orton recover and Bryan pins Orton. Which leads us to a heated Orton/HHH exchange Monday night