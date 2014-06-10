Oh Awesome, Kevin Hart Is Guest Starring On Next Week’s Monday Night Raw, Cool, Perfect

If you couldn’t get enough of Kevin Hart as a special guest at every sporting event, comedian of choice every time somebody needs to make a joke and star of every movie made in the last two years, perhaps you’ll enjoy him as a guy who shows up to shill a product and emasculate wrestlers on a wrestling show.
Via Philly.com:
Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart will be the special guest star of WWE Raw next week in Cleveland, Ohio.
The actor/comedian will appear on the show to promote his movie Think Like a Man Too, which will be released in theaters June 20.
Things you can expect:
– Jokes about how Kevin Hart is short
– Kevin Hart being mad at pro wrestlers for being tall
– Kevin Hart wanting to hook up with a WWE Diva, but not being able to because he is too short
– Kevin Hart interacting with Hornswoggle, who is short
– Damien Sandow dressed as Ice Cube in a really insensitive reference to Ride Along
– Kevin Hart beating up Damien Sandow (probably?)
AND MUCH MUCH MORE.
Rusev…..CRUSH!!!!
– Rusev laconically putting Kevin Hart in the Accolade
Kevin Hart is the The Shield’s “third man,” calling it right now
So at least we know who Goldie’s tag partner will be next week. Laughs will be had by all!
I hope Rusev destroys this little man because WWE is RAYCESS AS FAHWK.
I wonder if it’s too late to return my floor seats.
Dolph vs. Miz in a Cleveland Steamer match
I dont get the hate. Hes very overrated, but not bad
A lot of the hate probably comes from the fact that he’s been EVERYWHERE for a while now. Familiarity breeds contempt, and all that.
I have no personal hate for him, I just don’t find him humorous at all. It probably is just the fact he’s everywhere.
I’ve always hated him. How this man’s career wasn’t killed by Soul Plane, I’ll never know.
I like his stand up but all his movies look horrible based on the trailers.
Seconded. His stand up is fantastic but his movies are god awful….
so who is he gonna match up with? Hornswoggle or El Torito?
The Hart Foundation – Bret, Nattie, Tyson…. Kevin?
God I hope they make him WWE Champion. Kevin Hart > David Arquette >
Ric Flair
Finally! JTG can be on RAW!
God it’s in Cleveland too. ALL THE FROWNS!!
Can’t wait to see Damien Sandow in blackface next week.
“Hey, I’m killin’ y’all, put fire on these bitches….”
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
It’s all a setup, he’s only being brought in to be emasculated by Alicia Fox.