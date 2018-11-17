Getty Image

Ohio State’s hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff are incredibly thin. The Buckeyes need to take down Michigan next week in Columbus and win the Big Ten Championship Game the following week. Then, they have to hope they would have done enough to jump up from No. 10 to one of the four best teams in the nation. Well, that was the case entering Saturday’s game, but first, Ohio State had to survive a road trip to Maryland.

The Terrapins came into the game as 14-point underdogs, but thanks to a whole lot of big plays that resulted in touchdowns, they were able to put a major scare into the Buckeyes. But despite forcing overtime, the Terps narrowly missed pulling the upset, and the Buckeyes came out on top, 52-51.

The story of the game was Maryland’s ability to gash the Buckeye defense, especially early on with freshman running back Anthony McFarland.