Getty Image

Ohio State has gotten off to a predictably strong start to the 2018 season, despite being without Urban Meyer as he served a three-game suspension for his handling of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was accused multiple times of domestic violence against his wife as well as other issues on recruiting trips with Ohio State.

Meyer is back for the Buckeyes’ Week 4 tilt against Tulane on Saturday, which will be a tune-up game for arguably the biggest test of the season next weekend when they head to Happy Valley to take on Penn State in a game that may decide the Big Ten East.

Unfortunately for Ohio State, getting back Urban Meyer coincides with the loss of their best player for an indefinite period of time. Star defensive end Nick Bosa, a projected top-5 pick in next year’s NFL Draft, was injured in Ohio State’s win over TCU last week. Meyer offered an update on his status on Thursday, announcing Bosa had to have surgery to repair a core muscle injury and there was no timetable for his return.