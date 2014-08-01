Is The Ohio State Strength And Conditioning Coach Some Kind Of Magician?

Two years ago, Joshua Perry came to Ohio State as a tall, lanky kid, in desperate need of some serious gym time. Two years later, he’s a lean, mean, fighting machine, ready to swallow Wolverines by the whole. His transformation was due to hard work and the expert tutelage of Mickey Marotti, OSU’s strength and conditioning coach.
That appears to be 31 pounds of muscle gain in two years. I speak from experience, obviously.
The transformation’s not impossible per se, but damn, that’s some serious, serious dedication. Also, I need Mickey Marotti in my life. If only to stop me from eating 21 hot wings at Hooters and GOD, I really did that this week? I hate myself.
Soooo…not steroids?
He doesn’t really have the tell-tale roundness in the shoulders and huge traps that steroid users get (because of the androgen receptors in that area). My guess it’s due to putting a gifted athlete in to a structured lifting and dieting program, likely for the first time in his life. Also helps that your late-teens/early 20’s are when you are producing more testosterone than you will at any other point in your life.
tl;dr
He’s full natty brah.
I’d tend to agree, 31 lbs in two years isn’t really unreasonable for someone of that age and build. I think the WOW factor is that it looks to be all lean mass, with no dirty bulk.
I’d agree with mclamb86, full blown ‘roiders usually end up with really overdeveloped pecs and trap, aka the ‘Old Hogan’
Marotti will do that to/for you, if you want it and put in the effort. He’s a beast-maker.
I’m more concerned with how he changed the shape of the poor guy’s dick so many times,
Different steroids have different effects.
Big, if true.
One day someone will invent a steroid that can make you taller. $Trillions.
Man if there is any pill that can extend physical attributes its going right to our dongs.
Not me. I’m a middle-aged has-been never-was. My dong has seen its glory days. Being 6’5″ though, I still have enough years to enjoy that.
@nadavegan I’d recommend stopping at 6’3″ or so, before pants get ridiculously difficult to buy and you’re forced to buy shorts with the longest inseam possible just so they don’t look like 70’s era gym shorts.
Mickey is a legend in the strength and conditioning field, one I’ve had the pleasure of interning under as a strength coach… he’s also Urban Meyer’s secret weapon. He sent plenty of Gators to the NFL in his time at UF.
Well all felons do in prison is workout.
No! Urben Meyer’s secret weapon is the police chief that clears out the police blotters
This guy seems natural. It is possible (albeit hard) to put on 30ish pounds of muscle in two years with enough dedication both in the gym and in the kitchen. I’ve also found in my experience that African Americans tend to be more muscular and naturally lean (and if they are overweight, they lose quickly and gain muscle very easily). I won’t say ALL but most of the time. Bravo to this guy and bravo to his coach who obviously knows his shit.
What?! You mean you gain muscle mass from working out over two years?! What magic is this exercise you speak of? Must be roids! Can’t be the fact that he hit the weights and ate right!
