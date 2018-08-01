Getty Image

Entering Big Ten Media Days, the talk about Ohio State wasn’t the Buckeyes looking to win the conference and make the College Football Playoff once again, but instead about the firing of wide receivers coach Zach Smith after his history of domestic violence was revealed.

Buckeye coach Urban Meyer insisted that he had not been aware of Smith’s prior incidents that led to 9-1-1 calls from his now ex-wife Courtney, as no formal charges had ever been fired. However, Brett McMurphy released an interview with Courtney Smith, complete with text messages and images that she had sent to Meyer’s wife Shelley, that showed that, in all likelihood, Meyer was aware of the incident back in 2015 and, possibly, in 2009 when Smith was an assistant under Meyer at Florida.

The entire report is well worth reading, but the most damning evidence are the texts shared between Smith, Shelley Meyer, and other wives on the staff that showed that at the least Shelley was well aware of the repeated issues of domestic violence in the Smith house, as well as evidence Meyer had spoken with Zach Smith about it.