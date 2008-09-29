OKLAHOMA IS #1

#College Football
09.29.08 9 years ago 21 Comments

By virtue of being a top-five team that didn’t shit the bed this past weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners have taken over as college football’s top-ranked team this week.  Nick Saban’s previously eighth-ranked Alabama, which defeated preseason #1 Georgia in Athens, moved up to #2.

It was a wild weekend in which the shocking USC and Florida upsets were just the tip of the iceberg — nine ranked teams lost, and six of those were to unranked teams.  Golly, numbers like that might mean that the ranking system might somehow be flawed.

You can get the full breakdown of Saturday’s action in The Alphabetical, The Sporting Blog’s excellent weekly feature.  All I really care about is that Wake Forest lost at home to freaking Navy, yet they’re still ranked at #25.  Hello?  Can my 5-0 Northwestern Wildcats get a little love?  Rowr-rowr!

Nah, just kidding.  I don’t really give a crap about them.

(photo from Sooner Fever)

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDECOLLEGE FOOTBALLOKLAHOMA SOONERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP