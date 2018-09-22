Getty Image

College football saw a major upset last week, as Wisconsin played host to BYU and fell despite being a 21-point favorite. Fast forward to Saturday and suddenly, the Badgers no longer have the most shocking loss that we’ve seen this year.

That title now belongs to Virginia Tech, which were stunned by Old Dominion. The Monarchs played host to the Hokies, and despite being 28.5-point underdogs, came out on top, 49-35. It was the first win of the year for Old Dominion, as the team had came into this game 0-3 due to losses to Liberty (by 42 points), Florida International, and Charlotte.

But part of the magic of college football is that anything can happen on a given Saturday, including a team with aspirations of winning the ACC falling to the squad ranked 111th in S&P+. While the Hokies did lose starting quarterback Josh Jackson early on in the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech’s defense was unable to keep the Monarchs out of the end zone during the game’s final frame.

Old Dominion outscored the Hokies, 28-7, over the game’s final 15 minutes. Their first lead of the fourth quarter came with just under 10 minutes to go, as Jeremy Cox — a 6-foot, 235 pound battering ram of a running back — trudged his way into the end zone.