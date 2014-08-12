The Best Catch Of The 2014 Season Came From This Old Man In The Stands

Does your team need an outfielder? Do they need someone limber enough to make home run saving catches? Well, this guy’s not under contract and I hear he comes pretty cheap. Check out this old codger hauling in a home ball tonight at Wrigley Field.

And then our ol’ buddy tried to pull a fast one on us with the ball trick. I see you big fella.

“Hey, I guess it’s true what they say, senior citizens although slow and dangerous behind the wheel, can still serve a purpose. I’ll be right back, don’t you go dying on me!”

