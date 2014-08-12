The Best Catch Of The 2014 Season Came From This Old Man In The Stands

Does your team need an outfielder? Do they need someone limber enough to make home run saving catches? Well, this guy’s not under contract and I hear he comes pretty cheap. Check out this old codger hauling in a home ball tonight at Wrigley Field.
And then our ol’ buddy tried to pull a fast one on us with the ball trick. I see you big fella.
“Hey, I guess it’s true what they say, senior citizens although slow and dangerous behind the wheel, can still serve a purpose. I’ll be right back, don’t you go dying on me!”
8/11 Catch of the year
Mike Pullin of Rochelle, Ill., came to Wrigley Field on Monday night because he wanted to see the Cubs’ Javy Baez play, and the 65-year-old retiree may have made the web gem of the season.
Pullin, 65, was sitting in the last row of the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field when the Brewers’ Mark Reynolds launched a pitch from Jake Arrieta for his 20th home run in the second inning. Pullin, who brought his glove, caught the ball and avoided falling over the railing. He followed Wrigley tradition, and threw a ball back onto the field, but it wasn’t the game ball. Instead, he threw a ball that he had brought which his dog liked to play with.
“I saw the ball coming and it’s a pretty easy catch for me,” said Pullin, who played softball for 31 years, starring at first base and in left field.
He had watched a replay of his catch on his phone.
“It looks good on TV,” Pullin said. “It’s a good time, and a good reaction from the crowd.”
Pullin said he likes sitting in the last row of the bleachers for the back support, and just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
– Carrie Muskat
A ball his dog liked to play with. Awesome.
Pfff. Do that without a glove.
+1 for the Rod Allen reference!