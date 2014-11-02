Ole Miss Lost To Auburn On Perhaps The Most Heartbreaking Play Of 2014

Ole Miss was inches away from defeating Auburn, inches away from getting an oh-so-important victory in the SEC West. Then tragedy struck. As WR Laquon Treadwell headed into the end zone for a potential game-winning TD, he was tackled from behind and OH NO.

As you can see in the video, Treadwell’s leg bends awkwardly and he fumbles as a result. As refs reviewed the play, trainers ran out to Treadwell who was pounding the turf in pain.

Then the ultimate punch to the nuts. At the same time refs reversed the call, giving Auburn the ball, Treadwell was carted off the field. That ultimately led to this, arguably the most heartbreaking sports photo of 2014.

Goes without saying but get better Treadwell. We all feel for you. Auburn went on to win the game 35-31.

