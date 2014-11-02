Ole Miss Lost To Auburn On Perhaps The Most Heartbreaking Play Of 2014

Ole Miss was inches away from defeating Auburn, inches away from getting an oh-so-important victory in the SEC West. Then tragedy struck. As WR Laquon Treadwell headed into the end zone for a potential game-winning TD, he was tackled from behind and OH NO.
As you can see in the video, Treadwell’s leg bends awkwardly and he fumbles as a result. As refs reviewed the play, trainers ran out to Treadwell who was pounding the turf in pain.
Then the ultimate punch to the nuts. At the same time refs reversed the call, giving Auburn the ball, Treadwell was carted off the field. That ultimately led to this, arguably the most heartbreaking sports photo of 2014.
Goes without saying but get better Treadwell. We all feel for you. Auburn went on to win the game 35-31.
Damnit. I felt awful for him even before they reversed the call. Now I need to pet a kitten or something. Sorry, guy. It was fun while it lasted, but we’ll probably be back to the same crap we get every year from the SEC.
At least he can show his grandkids that photo and tell them Ole Miss won the game.
That wasn’t his heart that broke.
Brutal.
This would be been a review that I think we would have forgiven the referee if he missed the fumble.
That’s some of the worst damn luck I’ve ever seen.
Nobody on Ole Miss even make a mistake! A screen was a perfect play call there, and they had the defense beat. Even the macho meatheads won’t get on the guy for fumbling: holding onto the ball there is probably literally impossible when your ANKLE IS SNAPPING IN HALF LIKE A TWIG.
That was rough. He was having a great game too.
Thought it was funny everyone was praising the tackler for being super athletic and making a great play. Well he kind of broke a dude’s leg because his tackle was horrendous, but yeah good job big guy.
What do you expect the defender to do? He did the best he could to tackle the guy to try to prevent the touchdown. It was well within the rules. It’s football. Unfortunate injuries are a part of the game.
Can’t wait for Miss State to lose and the playoff to be the same old boring crap we get every year.
