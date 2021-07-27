Boxing at the Olympics is no longer one of the premier sports for the television schedule, but it remains a favorite of boxing fans who get to see some of the future stars of the sport as well as journeymen getting their chance at international glory. It’s also without the spectacle of professional boxing, with competitors showing each other tremendous respect before and after fights.

That is why when antics do occur on the Olympic stage, they are even more stunning, and on Monday there was some serious controversy late between Youness Baalla of Morocco and David Nyika of New Zealand in their heavyweight bout. Nyika was on his way to a dominant win when in the final round Baalla attempted to bite the Kiwi fighter, immediately bringing to mind the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield incident.

Baalla bit off more than he could chew against Nyika – literally! Absolutely disgusting from the 🇲🇦 fighter, should be banned. pic.twitter.com/ILhl57kySs — Taylor On Sport (@TaylorOnSport) July 27, 2021

Luckily, Baalla wasn’t able to succeed in his attempt to take a bit out of Nyika, but it was a stunning incident that left Nyika in a bit of shock afterwards — particularly that Baalla didn’t receive any punishment in the ring from the referee.

“It didn’t think he would get away with it. He tried to bite my cheek bone but luckily it was a little bit slippery. He probably got a mouthful of sweat – he also had his mouthguard in so no broken skin,” Nyika told Sky Sport, via RNZ.

One would have to think that upon review Baalla will face some consequences for the chomp, because it is truly one of the most shocking acts in all of sport when someone tries to bite an opponent. Nyika will move on to the next round and hopefully that will be the last time he had to deal with someone trying to get a piece of his ear or cheek.