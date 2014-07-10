On LeBron James, The NBA’s Free Agency Armageddon, And The Hearts Of Cavs Fans

I believe it was Aristotle or Men’s Humor that once said, “Don’t believe everything that you read on the Internet.” As true as that statement may be, here we are sitting neck deep in the swimming pool filled with feces known as the NBA offseason’s free agency period. We never thought that it could get worse than The Decision for LeBron James, but whatever the hell people are calling this current informational chaos makes a 30-minute sit-down with Jim Grey for Vitamin Water look like dinner with your grandparents. But patience and accuracy mean so little in this era of endless access to information, and that’s why so many experts and analysts have been causing NBA fans to lose their f*cking minds over the last week.
LeBron’s problem is that The Decision proved that no matter how well he hid away in his Fortress of Solitude, there were always leaks in his inner circle. The detriment of surrounding yourself with lifelong friends as business associates and partners is that no amount of money or job security can keep a guy’s mouth shut. Maybe LeBron’s crew works better than I give them credit for, but having simply known other human beings for 30+ years of life, I’ve never met a person who could shut his mouth about anything. Secrets only exist in diaries, and even then there’s always a shithead trying to sneak a peek or tear a page out.
Is that the reason why we’ve reached this incredible point of strange information about The King’s return to Cleveland, because people can’t shut the f*ck up? It seems bizarre that while Stephen A. Smith had amazingly accurate information about the professional desires of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2010, the best we’re getting now is someone from Caroline’s Cupcakes hearing from someone close to LeBron that he’s returning, and a guy who did some snooping on LeBronJames.com discovering some new font schemes that match the colors of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then again, there’s also Chris Sheridan, the freelance NBA expert and analyst who claims his sources are “90% certain” that Cleveland is about to throw the biggest homecoming party in NBA history, and he stands by those sources and his story 100%, despite whatever he’s pissed off at Colin Cowherd about.
Sheridan’s scenario is strikingly similar to Smith’s, in that neither of them were employed by networks during LeBron’s free agency periods, and Smith earned himself a new career with ESPN for nailing the LeBron to Miami prediction. I don’t know if Sheridan has a desire to work for a major player like ESPN or Fox Sports, but it couldn’t hurt his “brand,” to use a word I loathe, to be the guy who went all-in first in predicting LeBron’s return to Cleveland. Like others, Sheridan has a source who is telling him that this is going to happen, and because he’s not Chris Broussard, who has the industry’s worst reputation for Tweeting news that has already been broken and acting like he just broke it with his own “Sources,” more people are willing to listen to Sheridan, despite the fact that he retweeted a “confirmation” from a clearly fake “Chriz Broussard” account.
Therein lies the problem for any NBA “expert” or “analyst.” If little, old irrelevant me decided to go all-in on LeBron’s destination, no one would give a crap if I was eventually wrong. Sure, commenters would bust my balls like they did after The Decision, but I don’t have a reputation to worry about. Sheridan, on the other hand, will be absolutely destroyed on Twitter and other sites if he’s wrong, and that begs the question – why would Sheridan go all-in on LeBron to Cleveland if he doesn’t truly believe that it’s going to happen? And again, Broussard is behind him, despite the fact that he and Brian Windhorst, who infamously knows LeBron better than anyone, reported just this morning that no decision has been made.
Meanwhile, Darren Rovell has employed his own brand of “journalism” in Tweeting what other people have already Tweeted and presenting it as legitimate information because he Tweeted it, while pointing out that LeBron’s web team reached out to Twitter this morning for account assistance (SHOCKING!) and his most recent follow at the time was the Akron Beacon Journal, which just so happened to run a story about the LeBron James Foundation teaming up with Rehab Addict’s Nicole Curtis (whom I love, but that’s a whole different story) one week ago. If anything, this is like the crushed nuts being sprinkled on top of the ice cream sundae of our own absurd obsession with unfiltered, nonstop information.
So where, then, does LeBron James end up signing? According to the Akron Beacon Journal’s Jason Lloyd, James canceled his plans to travel home to Akron from his Las Vegas meeting with Pat Riley and other Heat officials, and he’s going directly to Brazil to catch the World Cup Finals. We can pretend that means nothing more than a world class athlete taking advantage of the fact that he owns at least one private jet and has access to literally any event in any place on Earth. Seriously, if LeBron wanted to attend mass at the Vatican, he could hide under the Pope’s robe if he asked. But this also looks like the final act of a man about to make a decision that is going to royally infuriate at least one city and its NBA fans. If he learned anything from The Decision, it was to get the hell away from everything and let the smoke clear first.
There’s a rumor (from Sheridan, I believe) that the announcement could come today on LeBronJames.com. However, if the pages that the web developer wrote about aren’t even set up, that seems unlikely unless it’s just going to be a quick message on the front page. And with no comments section, that means that Twitter will be a nightmare. But who will the angry fans be? Will Miami Heat fans, spoiled by four NBA Finals appearances in the last four seasons and two Larry O’Brien trophies, be the ones calling LeBron a “trader” this time? Or will Cavs fans find themselves broken-hearted for the second time when the King decides that his talents will remain in South Beach?
Hearing rumors that LeBron is really upset that he won’t be able to play with Tyler Zeller. Probably a deal breaker.
Which is exactly why he’ll sign with San Antonio. The opportunity to play with the Red Rocket will be too hard to pass up. And I guess Duncan, Ginobolli and Parker.
I want to see him leave Miami for the sole sake of watching that fan base evaporate overnight.
Opposite of The Leftovers, only 2% of the population remains behind…..
If he goes to somewhere not named Miami or Cleveland, I’d be happy.
I’m not really sure what it would take for The Cavs to convince Bron Bron to come back. I mean that in all honesty. Max contract figures can be offered to him by any team willing to clear the cap space, but you’ve gotta think James wants to cement his legacy with more championships so, seriously, what does Cleveland have to offer him?
Cleveland has a lot of movable assets. They can easily shape the team to how Lebron wants it. Plus winning one in Cleveland would probably mean more to him than winning one anywhere else.
I know 6 teams can offer him a max contract today. I heard the rumblings of packaging Wiggins and sending him to Minnesota for Kevin Love. But I also heard he may just play for the Blackhawks. So who knows.
Kyrie Irving locked up for the next 6 years? Andrew Wiggins (if he pans out) as a second young #1 overall pick. The chance to “finish what he started”…. he promised the city of Cleveland a championship when he was drafted, and you gotta believe it probably doesn’t sit well with him how the first run ended.
But really, besides the legacy aspect, the prospect of pairing up with a 22 year old All-Star PG and hopefully a future star guard in Wiggins has to be appealing. LeBron is coming from a Big 3 in Miami where the second best player had one knee, and the third piece of the puzzle in Bosh was a shell of his former self in Toronto.
If we’re talking future upside, there’s plenty for Cleveland to offer him.
And let’s be real, any team LeBron plays on is an instant contender. He led the Cavs to 66 wins with NO ONE else on the team his last time around. The team is in a better position now.
So you would rather play with old ass D-Wade and medium aged Bosh then Iriving and Wiggins who have superstar potential and have yet to even hit their prime and Love? Uhh…
I heard on the radio just now that the Akron Police have been warned by Lebron’s camp, to get ready for an announcement sometime after 3 today. And to protect Lebron’s property due to possible excess celebrations.
I grew up a Cleveland sports fan, then moved away, got some perspective, and repented.
“I’m not saying that Cavs fans shouldn’t be excited about the prospect, but dear lord, you guys – show some f*cking pride and stop pretending like you weren’t crying in rage as you ripped his Fatheads off your wall. Also, quit acting like an NBA Championship is a foregone conclusion when he suits up again. ”
YES.
“And there are a lot of people out there who want LeBron to crush Cleveland’s collective heart again just to watch the misery overflow.”
O GOD YES.
Art Modell had a point, you know.
Cleveland is a great city that has all the benefits as any other major metropolitan. The people are great, warm and friendly.
Cleveland didn’t burn his jersey’s, a couple people did and news camera’s caught them. That’s like saying Chicago is a bunch of Juggalo’s because somebody saw some there.
Fans were sad when he left because Cleveland held a national spotlight due to a local hero, and then he left and made them feel unworthy.
If he doesn’t come back, the status quo doesn’t change and they will continue to pack the Q like after he left.
It’s a cop out to dog that city. it’s not clever. Give them a break. They aren’t hurting anybody.
The people, and city, of Cleveland are everything you say. Wonderful, hard working people. A good, if frayed around the edges, city.
Cleveland sports fans, on the other hand, are among the worst people on earth. No hyperbole.
LeBron should just walk up to a random stranger on the street, tell him exactly what he’s going to do, and end with, “no one will ever believe you.”
Haha, that would be amazing.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. Why not Jimmy Haslam’s homeless draft expert???
Ha, awesome.
“I’m not saying that Cavs fans shouldn’t be excited about the prospect, but dear lord, you guys – show some f*cking pride and stop pretending like you weren’t crying in rage as you ripped his Fatheads off your wall”
This 1000X this.
I also don’t understand why Lebron would go to a team with a HC who has never coached in the NBA, a GM he doesn’t know, and an owner who treated him like shit.
And for all the “youth and talent” that Cleveland has they sure do know how to waste the fuck out of lottery picks.
I have to admit, I’m a little surprised Lebron would consider going to Cleveland. After what their owner wrote after he left for Miami, I’d never want to go back. Everytime I switched teams, I’d say it’d never be Cleveland because of their owner.
But I’m pretty spiteful.
<————–This guy! And there are a lot of people out there who want LeBron to crush Cleveland’s collective heart again just to watch the misery overflow.
Factory of Sadness
This will all end in tears.