On Russia, Racism And Why Rusev Only Seems To Squash Black Wrestlers

Watching professional wrestling occasionally turns me into Rust Cohle, using evidence to lean the narrative in the direction I want it to go, but I think I’ve found a connection between Russia, professional basketball, racism and WWE.
This is a complex theory, but it all ties together, so stay with me.
1. Lana And (Alexander) Rusev Love Russia And Vladimir Putin
Rusev is from Bulgarian, but now resides in Russia thanks to his association with “The Ravishing Russian” Lana. At Extreme Rules, they started doing a thing where Lana puts up a giant picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the TitanTron and goes on and on about how much she loves and respects him.
2. Rusev Only Seems To Beat Up The Black Wrestlers
For the last month, Rusev has exclusively had matches with R-Truth and Xavier Woods. Every week it’s the same thing. He fights one or both of them, throws them to the ground and camel clutches them with a bored, disapproving look on his face. When that feud ended at Extreme Rules, Rusev set his sights on Kofi Kingston. He’s beaten up Kofi twice this week alone.
Aside from a debut against Zack Ryder and some matches against Sin Cara, Rusev’s WWE career has been beating up black guys. And hey, Sin Cara’s skin is brown and he wears a mask, maybe Rusev didn’t know the difference. This isn’t my gag, either … it’s such an obvious trend that WWE’s not-totally-jobber African-American employees have started to take notice:
How do we explain this? Well …
3. Los Angeles Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Does Not Want You Sitting Next To Black People At His Games
Changing gears, Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was recently banned from the NBA for life for (among other things) saying he didn’t care if his girlfriend SLEPT with black people, he just didn’t want her associating, sitting or Instagramming with them at his games.
What does Donald Sterling’s racism have to do with Rusev, you might ask?
4. Rusev And Lana Are Clippers Fans
If you don’t want black people at your games, why not enlist the help of a pro wrestler who suspiciously can’t stop attacking black people? This photo from Lana’s Instagram via Twitter shows the pair in full Clippers merch, taking in a game. Courtside access.
So sure, this is all just a joke, right? A funny tying-together of ideas that doesn’t really mean anything. Like, Rusev and Lana being at a Clippers game doesn’t connect them to Sterling, right? There’s no hard evidence to bring this full circle and explain why you’d even THINK there’d be some large, anti-black conspiracy involving a pro wrestling promotion, a basketball team and a nation of —
5. David Stern And Donald Sterling Love Vladimir Putin
Shit just got real.
the chemtrails are burying Kofi Kingston
This article is more relevant to human rights than Plessy vs. Ferguson
Brandon, we need to collaborate on a regular “Crazy pants wrestling theory” post, because this is spectacular.
co-signed.
Agreed. I know Burnsy would be down for a Boy Meets World/Illuminati/WWE conspiracy theory post.
Open your minds, sheeple!
I read this article and all I can think of is “*sigh* Lana *bites knuckle*”
How many bong hits did it take to come up with this theory?
Batman does not need bong hits to solve the challenges of The Riddler
Kevin Smith would probably disagree
That’s probably why they won’t let him write Batman comics anymore.
This is what I get for assuming a Best and Worst would be my favorite wrestling-related thing on WithLeather this week. (And the best a B&W can do now is third, because of the Stonecrusher tribute.)
The most important thing I noticed in all this is that I wasn’t following Lana on instagram yet.
Click. Click. Followed. Smitten.
Brandon, crush.
Now do how The Tactics used during The Battle Of Bulge contributes to JTG’s constant employment within the WWE.
Smoke and mirrors, friend. Smoke. And. Mirrors.
It all makes sense now.
This theory will be debunked the moment Rusev fights Sheamus.
Mind officailly blown.
Also: Russia is suuuuper racist. Like, staggeringly bad. They don’t like a lot of people but they REALLY hate Black people
Why is that anyways? I mean how many black people are in and around Russia for them to hate?
THIS IS HOW WORLD WAR 3 STARTS, YOU GUYS.
Great, I’ve been looking forward to what the first WCW-themed PPV would be in these modern times.
+1, @Mr Chopper
Nice one, Brandon. We now know the truth. But what do we do about it?
I say we unleash a frustrated and aggressive Big E (Langston) and let these two fight for world supremacy as Champions of our countries.
We have a strap match and watch Rusev whip his black opponent until an aerosol mist of blood rises up from his back and the WWE is on the front page of every newspaper in the country.
It’s too bad Darren Young is injured. You could get your racism and your homophobia in with that squash.
If I gave out plus-ones, you’d get one.
If Rusev shows up on “Legends House” and puts Tony Atlas in the Acolyte, I’ll subscribe to your newsletter.
Hey, Brandon, you CRUSHED this one… Get it? Because that’s something Lana says?
i do get it
He was part of the 11 man team that fought the Shield…
Wait a minute, The Shield…the NFL has a Shield…the NFL has black people…
IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW!!!
We need a DOGE rendition of this theory…… *so much racism*
Somewhere in there, I was expecting a reference to Rusev being a Real Madrid fan, who play in an all white kit (home kit anyway). Plus, one of their nicknames is “Los Blancos”.
That does sound like something JBL would say on commentary before resuming being aggressively awful.
To add to the theory: …is it safe to add this fact:
-As said in the article, Rusev predominantly squashes black wrestlers. The only two exceptions: Zack Ryder (because everyone squashes Zack Ryder) and Sin Cara.
However, on the latter squashee, it is also important to keep in mind: It is very well known that this Sin Cara is not the original Sin Cara.
The person who took the role? Hunico- who’s last time under this mask was as the former Sin Cara Negro.
…the plot thickens.
As long as I can continue boo’ing those smooth, sexy legs and heels on Lana, I’m good.
Brandon is it okay if I picture you in front of a pegboard with lots of different colored string attached to notes? Maybe you’re wearing a shirt and tie but you’re all disheveled and screaming into a rotary phone.
He’s just Ivan Drago 2k14 and Woods has a Carl Weathers/Little Richard vibe.
[www.youtube.com]
Mind=Blown.
I am loving this strong taeks style of journalism. Fantastic.
And here I thought Russev was just being openly Eastern European by being insanely racist.
I do believe you’re now mainlining the secret truth of the universe.
But Putins gone on record saying he likes Tupac and Suge said he’s actually alive recently. Snoop was signed by Suge and Broadus Clay used to bodyguard for the D O double G…. Broadus is the Yellow King!
and to add to it.
Hacksaw avoids a beating because Big E does a run in. I hate when made up theories start looking plausible