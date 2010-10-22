Oregon Is Good At Football

The Oregon Ducks played UCLA last night and for some reason this was being trumped up as a rite of passage for Oregon to be crowned No. 1 (as they were in the Harris and coaches’ polls last week). Since when does anything run through UCLA? Besides the possibility of a really nasty strand of VD? Yeah, I still call it VD. It’s pleasantly all-emcompassing.

The Ducks left UCLA with a blurred vision, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions in the first half. When the Bruins got a 25-yard field goal by Kai Forbath to cut the deficit to 15-3, the Ducks countered by going 55 yards in 27 seconds to go up, 22-3. The rest was a statistical pile-up for the Ducks. Quarterback Darron Thomas threw for a career-high 308 yards and had three touchdown passes. Running back LaMichael James had 123 yards rushing. The Ducks had 23 plays of 10 or more yards. –LA Times.

Just don’t give me this jive about how Oregon is now an undisputed No. 1. They ran up the score a below-average Pac-10 team that lost to Kansas State and was trounced by Stanford and Cal. The best and worst thing about college football is that there almost never is an undisputed No. 1, especially in October. Let’s acknowledge that and move on.