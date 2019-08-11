Getty Image

The Baltimore Orioles are having a horrific season, specifically with regards to their pitching. Entering Sunday’s game with the Astros, the Orioles were only 19 home runs allowed shy of setting a new record for dingers given up in a season (with over 40 games remaining to play).

It’s safe to assume they will smash that record, but they are apparently not satisfied with giving up four-baggers in just the traditional way anymore. After allowing six home runs in their 23-2 loss to the Astros on Saturday, the Orioles returned to Camden Yards on Sunday determined to raise the bar for embarrassment.

Baltimore was an unfathomable +400 underdog to the Astros and managed to take a 5-4 lead into the ninth inning, but as has been the case so many times this season, the Orioles gave up a home run in the top of the ninth to let Houston take a 7-5 lead. However, unlike most dingers they’ve allowed, this one was of the inside-the-park variety and featured an almost unbelievable error in right field.