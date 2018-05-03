UFC

Somewhat hot on the heels of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor’s massive success is Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar de la Hoya, looking to dip his toes into the MMA world with Golden Boy MMA. This is a big deal. Golden Boy is the promoter of the Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez fights among many others, and them getting into the MMA world with a boxing twist is certainly interesting. Especially considering the fight he wants to make: Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III.

Why De la Hoya would tap two retired fighters (Liddell is 48 and Ortiz is 43) for a fight that would do nothing for their series considering Liddell already won the first two fights is beyond most people’s comprehension, so it’s safe to assume some sort of market research was done, and this will make money. He told TMZ, standing right next to Chuck (who said he’s making a comeback “for sure”), the following:

“We’re talking some business. It’s no secret that I love what MMA fighters do. I want to get into the MMA business. I want to start Golden Boy MMA.”

Maybe this makes sense. Liddell-Ortiz II did, after all, have one of the most iconic finishes in the sport’s history. Something that probably sticks in the minds of fans today.