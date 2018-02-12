Blizzard

Overwatch League’s Stage 1 playoffs are in the books with the third place London Spitfire upsetting the New York Excelsior, the best team in the league, with a reverse sweep to take home $100,000. It capped off an extremely dramatic final weekend of play that saw the Houston Outlaws back into the playoffs with one of the most stunning control point holds seen in an OWL overtime:

In the end, London battling back from being down 0-2 to take the 3-2 win on the back of this clutch Junkrat RIP-tire is the stuff dreams and nightmares are made of. It’s just like Junkrat to get the Play of the Game, isn’t it?

For the entirety of Stage 1, the ridiculous play of superstar Pine with his made it seem like New York was guaranteed a win. Just look at this disgusting sniping. How do you combat that?