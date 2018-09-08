An ‘Ozark’ Fan Found A Weird Canadian Football Easter Egg On The Show

Twitter

Ozark is best known as the show where Jason Bateman takes a break from Arrested Development and does his best Breaking Bad impression. But an eagle-eyed CFL enthusiast might have uncovered something more… curious happening in the background of some TVs on the show.

Ozark is supposed to take place in the Ozarks, specifically at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. Television production as expensive as it is, though, the show is actually filmed in Georgia. But why is that relevant? Well, a curious thing keeps happening on the television in the background of the show, and where it’s actually filmed could have explained it.

Specifically, a Canadian Football League game keeps popping up. If the show were filmed in Canada, as many Netflix shows are, it would explain why the show might be popping up. But what’s more, the CFL clip is the same highlight, which has now appeared on multiple seasons of the show.

The CFL’s official website even wrote about it, pointing out a tweet that splices the video from the two episodes together and points out that they’re the exact same highlight happening at two completely different times in the show.