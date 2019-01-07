The Packers Are Reportedly Hiring Titans OC Matt LaFleur As Their New Head Coach

The Green Bay Packers fired longtime head coach Mike McCarthy late in the season as the Packers finished below .500 and missed the postseason for the second straight year.

There was apparent tension between McCarthy and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the year over play-calling and game-planning that indicated McCarthy’s time in Green Bay was likely coming to an end. As such, finding a coach that could work with Rodgers and create an offense tailored to his strengths seemed to be of the utmost importance in Green Bay.

On Monday, reports began to come out that the Packers had found that coach in Matt LaFleur, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans this season.

