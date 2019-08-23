Twitter

NFL preseason football is one of the worst tickets in pro sports, and it got much worse with the Canadian exchange rate on Thursday night. Preseason football is a tough sell for anyone at full price because the first string doesn’t play much of the game, food prices are still expensive and the result of the game doesn’t matter at all. But the NFL and owners still make full profit from the games, and sometimes they even try to make them an international event.

The Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders, for example, were set to play a Week 3 preseason game in Winnipeg on Thursday night that, well, not many people in the Manitoban city were all that excited about. For starters, well, it was wildly expensive to attend what amounts to a meaningless game.

According to a Washington Post article about the insanely high ticket prices, good seats were still available before the game at about $330 bucks American.

While that’s ludicrous, the average lower-bowl seat still is going for $300 Canadian, Friesen reports. According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket — an end-zone seat in Section 120 — is $94.25 Canadian (about 71 bucks American). You could have gotten an 11-game Blue Bombers season ticket for $254.50, according to reports from June.

That set the stage for a poorly attended game in a 33,134-seat stadium built for Canadian football. But first, before we get into the chaos, the lighthearted stuff. Aaron Rodgers showed up to the stadium wearing a Canadian Tuxedo.