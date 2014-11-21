Papa John’s Had To Change Its Pizza Promotion In Philly Because The Sixers Are So Terrible

The Sixers are an awful, awful basketball team. They’re unwatchable, they’re horrific and at 0-11 they may very well be the worst NBA team of the last decade. In October, Papa John’s Pizza created a promotion with the team they thought would be successful.
“The day after every Sixers win, fans receive 50 percent off their online order at participating Papa John’s locations.”
A few weeks into the season and surprise, surprise, at 0-11 nobody’s buying pizza.
And so there was a revision. A sad, sad change to an already sad promotion.
“When the Sixers score 90, you win at Papa John’s!
“All season long the day after the Sixers score 90 or more points you get 50% OFF your regular menu price online order! The Sixers scored 90 in last night’s game against the Celtics, so you get 50% OFF your entire online order TODAY!”
Pizza is responsible for happiness and smiles and bringing joy into people’s miserable lives. And the Sixers can’t muster one goddamn win for a half-off pie.
Man, this is so, so sad.
They sell pizza? Is that what that is?
Why not just change it to “50% off after every Sixers loss!” It might piss the team off but at least the fans get SOMETHING. Embrace the terrible.
I read about this yesterday and it made me sad. I mean its bad enough for philly do they really have to rub it in with shitty papa johns pizza?
Sixers are going to win out and score 89 points each game.
Would be perfect
I was hoping the promotion would be “cope with a dozers loss with half off your pie!” Which in turn was putting them out of business.
i like how the coupon had to explain itself: “in last nights game against the celtics the sixers scored 90 points so today your pizza is half off!”
Just in case no one was aware.
Which, given the state of Sixers basketball, might be the case.
Maybe the Sixers got wind of it and thought “We’ll do our best to improve the heart health of Philly! No shitty pizza for our fans!!”
+1
They are averaging 88.64 points a game. Let’s call it 89. I’m laughing hard.
They’re not gonna hit 90 a game.
The biggest losers here are people who live in Philly and for some reason get their pizza from a national franchise…