One of the most noteworthy casualties of the debate over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem is probably Papa John’s pizza. After founder and CEO John Schnatter spoke out about the player’s decision to kneel and how it was affecting pizza sales, the reaction came fast. Not only did white supremacists reportedly start to claim Papa John’s as their official pizza, much to the chagrin of the company, but Schnatter himself ended up stepping down as the CEO of the company he founded. The pizza chain didn’t specifically cite his comments about the NFL as a reason for his departure, many speculated due to its proximity to his comments and the reaction to them.
Now the pizza chain is giving up its official sponsorship deal with the NFL itself, choosing instead to focus on local partnerships with NFL teams and personalities in those markets. The announcement came in a statement obtained by ESPN according to The Hill:
“The NFL and Papa John’s have made a mutual decision to shift from their official league sponsorship to a focus on partnerships with 22 local NFL teams, presence in broadcast and digital media, and key personalities in the sport”
papa John is a POS. let me know when he willingly gives his minimum wage employees a raise and healthcare insurance. or how about he give his share of the company minus, oh, let’s say $10-15 million to live on. yeah, that’s the ticket.
Who was that local winger talking about what a business genius Papa John is?
Come on back. I love that story.
Papa John: built a billion dollar company from nothing, personal net worth: $220 million
Bitterpeace: sat on the internet and mocked people who are far more successful than him. Net worth: may or may not be able to afford a pizza
There he is! It’s just as funny this time. Look kids, A Falling Star!!! Papa is doing great. This is all great news for him. Rich people never go broke.
Get off your knees, Art. If your standard is that you can’t mock anybody more successful than you, this will be you last comment then, right? See ya.
it actually was a funny comment this time. It’s always annoying when edgelords pretend something sucks because it’s popular despite the millions upon millions of sales and happy customers someone has.
Papa johns is the worst pizza on earth. Anyone who eats this garbage should be sent to prison for crimes against humanity
Schnatter is a douche bag so hopefully he stars in fewer commercials now. I’m actually craving their pizza after reading this article though
Have you ever tried Star pizza?
Rubber, topped with microwave-ready sauce and imitation cheese on top? No thanks.