Papa John’s Has Ended Its Official Partnership With The NFL

#NFL
02.27.18 12 hours ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

One of the most noteworthy casualties of the debate over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem is probably Papa John’s pizza. After founder and CEO John Schnatter spoke out about the player’s decision to kneel and how it was affecting pizza sales, the reaction came fast. Not only did white supremacists reportedly start to claim Papa John’s as their official pizza, much to the chagrin of the company, but Schnatter himself ended up stepping down as the CEO of the company he founded. The pizza chain didn’t specifically cite his comments about the NFL as a reason for his departure, many speculated due to its proximity to his comments and the reaction to them.

Now the pizza chain is giving up its official sponsorship deal with the NFL itself, choosing instead to focus on local partnerships with NFL teams and personalities in those markets. The announcement came in a statement obtained by ESPN according to The Hill:

“The NFL and Papa John’s have made a mutual decision to shift from their official league sponsorship to a focus on partnerships with 22 local NFL teams, presence in broadcast and digital media, and key personalities in the sport”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSNATIONAL ANTHEMNFLpapa johns

The RX

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 1 day ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 5 days ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 7 days ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP