Jordan Announced Its Second Installment Of Gear In Its Partnership With Paris Saint-Germain

06.22.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

 

For the second year in a row, Jordan Brand will drop a line of attire as part of a partnership with European football giants Paris Saint-Germain. While there’s no word on whether the Parisians will get new kits that feature the Jumpman, which the club wore during its Champions League campaign last season, a collection of sneakers and clothing is in the cards.

As was the case last year, when Jordan dropped Is and Vs for the club, the highlight of the drop is the sneaker options Jordan will release for the club. This time around, Jordan will release four sneakers. Another pair of Is will come out, although these will be low tops, along with a pair of VIs.

Nike

 

Nike

 

Additionally, Jordan will drop special PSG editions of the Mars 270 and the Havoc React.

