Patrick Mahomes Was Knocked Out Of Chiefs-Broncos With A Knee Injury

The Chiefs and Broncos met on Thursday night for an important divisional matchup, with Denver hitting their stride of late and Kansas City coming off two losses.

Many have wondered if Patrick Mahomes’ nagging ankle injury was contributing to the offense’s woes in the two losses, but he continued to gut it out and play. In the second quarter against the Broncos, the Chiefs’ worst nightmare was realized when Mahomes tried to pick up a first down on a 4th-and-1 QB sneak then collapsed to the ground and grabbed his knee.

Mahomes stays down with a knee injury after the QB sneak 😬pic.twitter.com/V3kD61v3jK — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) October 18, 2019

Doctors immediately came out and checked out his knee and called for the cart.

I'm no doctor, but that looked a lot like they just had to pop Mahomes' knee(cap) back into place. Ouch pic.twitter.com/v8nZi3dbuz — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 18, 2019

Mahomes refused the cart and walked off the field under his own power, but was quickly ruled out for the game after “about two minutes” in the x-ray room, per Erin Andrews on the Fox broadcast.

Patrick Mahomes is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/DKCt1dg9nX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 18, 2019

Mahomes’ importance to the Chiefs is obvious, and the team and fans in Kansas City will be holding their breath until further information is made available on the severity of the injury and his status moving forward. As the reigning league MVP, Mahomes is much more than just the Chiefs quarterback as one of the NFL’s main draws and best players. Hopefully he will avoid an extended absence, but for now he’s done for the game.