Sports

Patrick Mahomes Left The Chiefs’ Loss To The Titans In The Fourth Quarter After Taking A Knee To The Helmet

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Kansas City Chiefs spent Sunday afternoon getting demolished by the Tennessee Titans. By the time the game came to the end, the Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the year thanks to a 27-3 drubbing at the hands of their division rivals, one which served as a reminder that the two-time defending AFC Champions have some major issues that need to be resolved.

But beyond any of those, the single-biggest issue facing the team right now involves the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During the game’s fourth quarter, Mahomes, while trying to kickstart an offense that had struggled all day, took a knee to his face mask that caused his head to go back and left the former league MVP in a daze.

It was a scary looking injury, and one that caused Mahomes’ day to come to a premature end on the team’s penultimate drive of the afternoon. If there is a silver lining, it is that Mahomes reportedly passed concussion protocol.

Mahomes had issues all afternoon against the Titans’ defense, going 20-for-35 for 206 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, his league-high ninth of the season. If he is to miss any period of time, Kansas City has games each of the next four weeks before the team has its bye.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Wet’s Kelly Zutrau Is Uncharacteristically Happy With Her Band’s New Album, ‘Letter Blue’
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
RINI’s ‘Constellations’ Is A Love Story To Die For And One That’s Almost Too Good To Be True
by:
×