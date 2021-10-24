The Kansas City Chiefs spent Sunday afternoon getting demolished by the Tennessee Titans. By the time the game came to the end, the Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the year thanks to a 27-3 drubbing at the hands of their division rivals, one which served as a reminder that the two-time defending AFC Champions have some major issues that need to be resolved.

But beyond any of those, the single-biggest issue facing the team right now involves the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During the game’s fourth quarter, Mahomes, while trying to kickstart an offense that had struggled all day, took a knee to his face mask that caused his head to go back and left the former league MVP in a daze.

Patrick Mahomes took a leg to the face and seems done for the day. pic.twitter.com/jZzU7YdSq3 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 24, 2021

It was a scary looking injury, and one that caused Mahomes’ day to come to a premature end on the team’s penultimate drive of the afternoon. If there is a silver lining, it is that Mahomes reportedly passed concussion protocol.

.@CBS already reported Patrick Mahomes passed concussion protocol. — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 24, 2021

Mahomes had issues all afternoon against the Titans’ defense, going 20-for-35 for 206 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, his league-high ninth of the season. If he is to miss any period of time, Kansas City has games each of the next four weeks before the team has its bye.