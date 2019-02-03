Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Wins NFL MVP In His First Year As A Starter

02.02.19

Patrick Mahomes had a year for the ages. The second-year signal caller for the Kansas City Chiefs exceeded expectations after stepping in for Alex Smith, orchestrating the NFL’s most dynamic offense and leading Kansas City to a 12-4 record in the regular season. While the Chiefs came just short of making it to the Super Bowl, Mahomes earned the highest individual honor a player can receive.

Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Saturday night. At 23 years old, Mahomes is the youngest player to win the award since Dan Marino won it during his sophomore campaign in 1984.

