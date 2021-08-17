Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the best player in the NFL and, at the very least, the multi-talented quarterback is the heart and soul of the Kansas City Chiefs. Beyond his impact in Kansas City, Mahomes is a wildly entertaining player to watch, and his style of play appeals to both die-hards and casual football observers. To that end, it isn’t a surprise that Mahomes would be highly coveted in the apparel space and Adidas announced an Aug. 23 release of his first signature “Mahomes 1 Impact FLX” shoe.

I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go Time🚦8.23.21 ⏰ @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021

The trainer is meant to be adaptable to Mahomes’ unique style of play, allowing him to work on his total game in one shoe, and the star QB was involved in the entire design process, from fit to design to logo creation.

The first colorway, referred to as “Go Time,” is a bright green color and it is meant to represent a green traffic light.

“The ‘Go Time’ green really pops – I wanted my signature shoe and apparel to stand out – look great and perform during my workouts, but also be eye-catching off-field,” Mahomes said. “I’m channeling that warrior-like game-time energy every day with the introduction of the new collection.”

Football players aren’t often presented the opportunity to create a signature shoe, but Mahomes’ crossover appeal is something adidas hopes to tap into in the lifestyle and training space that goes well beyond football. As for performance, the shoe features a stretch woven upper for durability, the tongue-less bootie construction that has become ever-popular in sneakers, and TPU overlays that “create additional lockdown and security in the forefoot for stability during dynamic movements.”

The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX will retail for $130, and there is a themed apparel collection that will feature hoodies, tees, joggers, long sleeve shirts and shorts. It stands to reason that this could be a popular release and, with Mahomes just entering his prime, it is also fair to assume this won’t be the last signature shoe that comes to light in his image.