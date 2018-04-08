Patrick Reed Held On To Win The Masters Despite Charges From Jordan Spieth And Rickie Fowler

#Rickie Fowler #Masters #Jordan Spieth
04.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Masters appeared headed for a replay of Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s intense and incredible Ryder Cup showdown from 2016 as the two found themselves in the final pairing at Augusta National on Sunday. Instead, McIlroy turned in another disappointing final round at the Masters and it became a matter of scoreboard watching for Reed as Jordan Spieth ran out and posted an incredible 64.

Spieth flirted with the course record of 63 and, for a moment, it appeared he was destined to smash that record as he stared down an eagle putt on the 13th hole to move to 8-under on the day. Had he made that short eagle putt, he may have taken home the green jacket for a second time and his shot from the pine straw would’ve gone down in Masters lore like that of Phil Mickelson.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rickie Fowler#Masters#Jordan Spieth
TAGSJordan SpiethMASTERSPatrick ReedRICKIE FOWLER

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP