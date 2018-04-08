Getty Image

The Masters appeared headed for a replay of Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s intense and incredible Ryder Cup showdown from 2016 as the two found themselves in the final pairing at Augusta National on Sunday. Instead, McIlroy turned in another disappointing final round at the Masters and it became a matter of scoreboard watching for Reed as Jordan Spieth ran out and posted an incredible 64.

Spieth flirted with the course record of 63 and, for a moment, it appeared he was destined to smash that record as he stared down an eagle putt on the 13th hole to move to 8-under on the day. Had he made that short eagle putt, he may have taken home the green jacket for a second time and his shot from the pine straw would’ve gone down in Masters lore like that of Phil Mickelson.