The Patriots have stumbled recently after getting off to a perfect 8-0 start to the season, losing three of their last five. New England’s offense is sputtering, and while their defense has been terrific all season, it hasn’t been able to keep the league’s best teams out of the end zone enough to bolster the struggling offense.

The good news is after facing a five-game stretch against quality opponents, including the losses to Baltimore, Houston, and Kansas City, the Pats get a reprieve in the form of the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a game that one would expect to be a walkover for the Patriots, but they’ve found a way to find themselves in yet another scandal involving videotaping an opponent, this time with the lowly Bengals.

A Patriots cameraman was credentialed at the Browns-Bengals game on Sunday through Cleveland, and the Pats say he was there taking video of a scout for a behind the scenes video.

An explanation, via a source informed of the #Patriots situation: The team reached out to the #Browns for a credential for a videographer to shoot a behind-the-scenes piece on an advanced scout. A day in the life. They’ve done “Do Your Job” pieces on several other facets (1/2). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

More on #Patriots/#Bengals situation (2/2): These "Do Your Job” pieces have been on training staff, equipment, etc. The videographer shot B-roll in the press box. The Pats didnt ask the league until afterward, tho they did inform the #Browns (who had the home game) vs. #Bengals — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

However, the Bengals believe something nefarious was afoot, as they reportedly caught someone videoing the Bengals sideline for the entirety of the first quarter, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

A source tells me a Bengals employee was watching the videographer/cameraman who identified himself as a Robert Kraft employee. The Bengals employee kept an eye on that monitor, the shot was of the Bengals coaches and staff on the sidelines for the entire 1st quarter. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

the Bengals employee flagged media relations. Bengals security then interviewed the Kraft videographer. This was also taped. The cameraman asked if they could just delete the footage and it all be forgotten per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

The Patriots no longer have the tape. I called the Bengals and they will not release it to ESPN. The league also has it. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

Sources say there was a guy interviewing a Patriots pro scout before the game but that was over when the game started. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

And so, we have yet another Spygate controversy regarding the Patriots, and the most amazing part is that it involves them possibly taping the Bengals, a team with one win on the season. The league and Bengals apparently have the tapes and will review them, but if what Russini reports is the case, one would think the Pats may once again find themselves facing significant punishment from the NFL. If the Patriots are correct and it was all a big misunderstanding, then we’ll move on, but given their history, no one will be giving them much benefit of the doubt if the tape seems suspicious.